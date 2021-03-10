The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Gold Fields, Novagold Resources, Barrick Gold Corp and Harmony Gold Mining Co

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – March 10, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Gold Fields Ltd. GFI, Novagold Resources Inc. NG, Barrick Gold Corp. GOLD and Harmony Gold Mining Company Ltd. HMY.

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

3 Gold Stocks to Buy Despite 10-Month Low Prices

Gold futures for April 2021 delivery declined to a nine-month low of $1,673.30 per ounce on Mar 8. The yellow metal has lost 11% of its value so far this year due to an uptrend in the U.S dollar and treasury yields. Vaccine rollouts and strong optimism over economic recovery have also dulled its lustre.

Gold prices dropped 6.5% in February — the largest monthly decline in four years. Per the last available data from the World Gold Council, Gold exchange-traded funds (ETF) lost 84.7 tons (outflow of $4.6 billion) in February. This marked outflows for the third time in four months, and the seventh worst monthly holdings loss historically. Global assets under management (AUM) now stand at 3,681 tons ($207 billion) — levels last seen in June 2020.

North American funds primarily drove the outflows at 71.2 tons ($4.1 billion) as momentum trading impacted larger funds in North America. European funds saw outflows of 23.8 tons ($1.1 billion), mainly from UK funds. Asia was the only region to witness an inflow of 10.6 tons ($596 million) owing to Chinese and Indian listed funds. Funds in other regions reported outflows of -0.3 tons ($27 million).

Gold had gained in 2020 mainly on account of its safe haven demand stemming from the uncertainty triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic and low interest rates. In fact, the yellow metal yielded a 24.6% gain in 2020 and outperformed other major asset classes. However, as rates have moved higher in 2021, gold prices have changed course.

Also, the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rate touched 13-month highs of 1.6% on Mar 8, after the Senate passed a $1.9 trillion coronavirus economic relief and stimulus bill. Of late, treasury yields have been rising higher rapidly amid expectations of economic recovery and concerns regarding a rise in inflation. As rates move higher, the yields on bonds become more attractive, which does not bode well for gold.

While higher interest rates may continue to impede gold’s performance in the near term, inflation expectations are likely to move higher, which will support the yellow metal. Historically, gold has performed well in high inflationary environments. Further, economic recovery in China will lead to higher demand for the yellow metal.

Also, India remarkably received healthy monsoon rainfall for the second straight year. Around 60% of the gold demand in the country is tied to the rural populace, which depends on monsoon. This could help counter the negative impact of COVID-19 in rural areas. It is worth mentioning that historically, gold demand in India has been high in the later part 2020 courtesy of the wedding and festive seasons, when buying the yellow metal is considered auspicious. Central banks also continue to buy gold. Thus, demand for gold is likely to improve this year.

Mine production is expected to recover this year following the pandemic induced shutdowns in the earlier part of last year. Although pandemic-related uncertainty still lingers in 2021, production is unlikely to be impacted as last year as major companies have introduced protocols and procedures that should reduce the impact of stoppages compared to those seen in the early stages of the pandemic.

Due to lower gold prices, the Zacks Gold Mining industry has declined 12.5% year to date against the S&P 500’s growth of 2.9%. The industry falls under the broader Basic Materials sector that gained 6.7%.

The gold mining industry currently carries a Zacks Industry Rank #165, which places it at the bottom 3% of 256 Zacks industries. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperforms the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1.

Despite the bleak near-term prospects, we suggest three top-ranked gold stocks that one can buy given their growth prospects.

3 Gold Stocks to Bet on

Gold Fields Ltd.: Based in Sandton, South Africa, Gold Fields operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. The Gruyere mine is starting to hit its targets in 2020 and is expected to deliver a strong performance in 2021. The Damang mine is anticipated to have a good couple years ahead.

The South Deep mine is expected to record a strong increase this year and the company expects to increase production by 20-30% over the next three to four years. The Salares Norte project remains on schedule and production is expected in first-quarter 2023. At Tarkwa, the company’s exploration activities are starting to yield results and future prospects look alluring. Backed by its strong cash generation, the company continues to lower its debt levels, which is commendable.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s current year earnings has moved up 9.5% over the past 90 days. The company has an estimated long-term earnings growth of 37.4%. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Novagold Resources: Based in Vancouver, Canada, NovaGold explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Novagold and Barrick Gold Corp. have completed a comprehensive drill program, the largest of its kind in 12 years, at their jointly owned Donlin Gold project. Results so far have exceeded expectations.

The Donlin Gold Project is positioned to be one of the world’s largest gold mines with expected output of 1.1 million ounces per year. Donlin Gold is a rare gold project that combines the attributes of extraordinary size, a high-grade open pit endowment and the advantage of being located in a mining-friendly jurisdiction in Alaska. With a strong balance sheet, Novagold is well-poised to fund its share of permitting and optimization advancement efforts at the Donlin Gold project.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s current year earnings indicates year-over-year growth of 10%. The estimate has moved up 18% over the past 90 days. The company currently has a Zacks Rank #2.

Harmony Gold Mining Company: Headquartered in Randfontein, South Africa, Harmony Gold Mining engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company’s development projects currently in progress includes the development of the Wafi-Golpu, a copper/gold deposit in Papua New Guinea, which received the environment permit in late 2020. The company's efforts to reduce its debt levels remain commendable.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fiscal 2021 earnings is currently pegged at $1.23, indicating a turnaround from a loss of 10 cents reported in the prior fiscal. The estimate has moved up 88% over the past 90 days. The company has an estimated long-term earnings growth of 7.9%. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

These Stocks Are Poised to Soar Past the Pandemic

The COVID-19 outbreak has shifted consumer behavior dramatically, and a handful of high-tech companies have stepped up to keep America running. Right now, investors in these companies have a shot at serious profits. For example, Zoom jumped 108.5% in less than 4 months while most other stocks were sinking.

Our research shows that 5 cutting-edge stocks could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of this decade, especially for those who get in early.



See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Gold Fields Limited (GFI): Free Stock Analysis Report



Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD): Free Stock Analysis Report



Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY): Free Stock Analysis Report



Novagold Resources Inc. (NG): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.