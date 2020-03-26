The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Gilead Sciences, Regeneron, Sanofi, Moderna and Inovio Pharmaceuticals

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – March 26, 2020 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Gilead Sciences GILD, Regeneron REGN, Sanofi SNY, Moderna MRNA and Inovio Pharmaceuticals INO.

Here are highlights from Wednesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top 5 Drug Stocks to Stop the Coronavirus Pandemic

Coming up with a vaccine or treatment for this pandemic is crucial for human life to go back to normality. The number of cases is growing exponentially in every corner of the globe, closing in on half a million. The world is looking to biotech companies for the cure.

Gilead Sciences’ preliminary drug, remdesivir, is seen as one of the more promising coronavirus treatments. Remdisivir received orphan drug status as of Monday by the FDA.

Regeneron and Sanofi are amid clinical trials on coronavirus patients with their drug, Kevzara. Kevzara was initially purposed for arthritis treatment but could prove as an effective treatment for COVID-19.

Moderna CEO says it could have a vaccine for health care professionals by this fall. Inovio Pharmaceuticals is also in the hunt for a coronavirus vaccine.

These firms are working tirelessly to get their vaccines and treatments to the people. It is only a matter of time before this virus anxiety is a thing of the past.

