The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Facebook, NVIDIA, HSBC Holdings, Ford and Pioneer Natural Resources

Chicago, IL – June 24, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Facebook, Inc. FB, NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, HSBC Holdings plc HSBC, Ford Motor Company F and Pioneer Natural Resources Company PXD.

Here are highlights from Wednesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for Facebook, NVIDIA and HSBC

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Facebook, NVIDIA, and HSBC Holdings. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today's research reports here >>>

Shares of Facebook have outperformed the S&P 500 in the year-to-date period (+24.4% vs. +14.7%). The Zacks analyst believes that Facebook has been benefiting from steady user growth across all regions, particularly Asia Pacific. Increased engagement for its products like Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger is another growth driver.

For second quarter of 2021, it expects year-over-year revenue growth to remain stable compared with the first quarter of 2021. However, Facebook expects changes made by Apple in its iOS 14 platform to limit the latter's ability to track user-activity trend. The company also believes that Apple has become its biggest competitor.

(You can read the full research report on Facebook here >>> )

NVIDIA shares have gained +46.3% over the last six months against the Zacks General Semiconductor industry's gain of +31.3%. The Zacks analyst believes that NVIDIA has been gaining from the pandemic-induced work-from-home and learn-at-home trend. It is also benefiting from strong growth in GeForce desktop and notebook GPUs, which is boosting gaming revenues.

Moreover, a surge in Hyperscale demand remains a tailwind for the company's Data Center business. Also, expansion of NVIDIA GeForce NOW is expected to drive its user base. However, management expects COVID-19 pandemic to negatively impact near-term revenues. Moreover, the U.S.-China trade war remains a key concern.

(You can read the full research report on NVIDIA here >>> )

Shares of HSBC have gained +2.1% in the past three months against the Zacks Foreign Banks industry's gain of +8.1%. The Zacks analyst believes that initiatives to improve market share in the U.K. and China are likely to support the company's financials.

Also, the company's strong capital position and its efforts to improve operating efficiency through business restructuring are expected to support profitability. However, these efforts might lead to a continued rise in expenses, which will likely hurt the bottom-line growth. Moreover, the persistent low interest rate environment and weak loan demand are expected to continue weighing on revenue growth in the near term.

(You can read the full research report on HSBC here >>> )

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Ford Motor and Pioneer Natural Resources.

