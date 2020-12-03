The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Facebook, Netflix, AbbVie, American Airlines and Micron Technology

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – December 3, 2020 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Facebook, Inc. FB, Netflix, Inc. NFLX, AbbVie Inc. ABBV, American Airlines Group Inc. AAL and Micron Technology, Inc. MU

Here are highlights from Wednesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for Facebook, Netflix and AbbVie

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Facebook, Netflix and AbbVie. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Facebook shares have outperformed the Zacks Internet – Services industry in the year-to-date period (+39.6% vs. +35.8%) on the back of steady user growth across all regions, particularly Asia Pacific. Increased engagement for its products like Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger and Facebook Watch is a major growth driver.

The company expects ad-revenue growth on a year-over-year basis to be better than the third quarter’s growth rate, driven by continued strong advertiser demand during the holiday season. Strong demand for Oculus 2 is expected to boost other revenues.

However, changes made by Apple and Google in their mobile operating systems and browser platforms have limited Facebook’s ability to track user-activity trend, which is a headwind.

Netflix shares have gained +55.9% in the year-to-date period against the Zacks Broadcast Radio and Television industry’s rise of +25.8%. The Zacks analyst believes that the company is dominating the streaming space, courtesy of its diversified content portfolio, which is attributable to heavy investments in the production and distribution of localized, foreign-language content and an expanding international footprint. Third-quarter results reflected that Netflix’s low-priced mobile plans in India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines and Thailand is helping it win users in Asia-Pacific, which is a positive for its prospects.

But Netflix, in third-quarter 2020, witnessed decline in paid-user addition rate, reflecting lower demand for content. Additionally, rising competition from Apple, Amazon, HBO Max, Disney+, Peacock and TikTok is a major headwind.

AbbVie shares have gained +17.5% in the year-to-date period against the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry’s rise of +1.4%. The Zacks analyst believes that the company’s key drug, Humira continues to see strong demand trends in the United States. AbbVie has been successful in expanding labels of its cancer drugs, Imbruvica and Venclexta. It has an impressive late-stage pipeline. Its two new immunology drugs Skyrizi and Rinvoq, have been performing beyond expectations in 2020.

Allergan’s acquisition has diversified AbbVie’s revenue base into new therapeutic areas, enhancing its long-term growth potential. AbbVie’s shares have outperformed the industry this year so far.

However, sales erosion due to direct biosimilar competition to Humira in international markets is a big headwind. Also, the decline in HCV drug Mavyret’s sales is a concern.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include American Airlines and Micron Technology.

