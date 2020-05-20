The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Facebook, Johnson & Johnson, Fidelity National Information Services, Alibaba and Bristol-Myers Squibb

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – May 20, 2020 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Facebook FB, Johnson & Johnson JNJ, Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. FIS, Alibaba BABA and Bristol-Myers Squibb BMY.

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Research Reports for Facebook, Johnson & Johnson and More

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Facebook, Johnson & Johnson and Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today's research reports here >>>

Facebook’s shares have outperformed the S&P 500 over the past year (+16.6% vs. +3.8%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company’s ad revenues in the first quarter benefited from a sturdy uptrend in gaming and relative stability in technology and e-commerce, partially offset by massive declines in travel and auto.

Facebook’s first-quarter 2020 results were driven by steady user growth across all regions. Management also stated that ad revenues showed signs of stability in the first three weeks of April. However, trends reflect weakness across the company’s all user geographies due to coronavirus-related lockdowns.

The company didn’t provide any specific revenue guidance for the second quarter of 2020 as well as the full year. However, higher operating expense is expected to hurt the operating margin in 2020 due to sluggish revenue growth.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson have gained +10.8% over the past six months against the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry’s rise of +6%. The Zacks analyst has a favorable view of J&J’s diversification. While the coronavirus pandemic is hurting its Medical Devices unit, the Pharma and Consumer segments remain resilient.

J&J’s Pharma unit is performing above-market levels, supported by contribution from new drugs and successful label expansion of blockbuster drugs, Imbruvica, Darzalex and Stelara. J&J is also making rapid progress with its pipeline and line extensions. Several pivotal data readouts and regulatory milestones are expected in 2020.

However, headwinds like generic competition and pricing pressure remain. J&J faces numerous lawsuits, which allege personal injuries to patients caused by the use of its products. These lawsuits have resulted in uncertainty.

Fidelity National Information Services’ shares have lost -13% over the past three months against the Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry’s fall of -13.8%. The Zacks analyst believes that acquisition of Worldpay is likely to accelerate growth by expanding presence in fast-growing markets. Further, increasing investment in mobile banking and innovative products is likely to support the company's growth.

Also, the company displays an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and met in one. First-quarter results reflect revenue growth and margin expansion. The company remains well-poised for growth, backed by attractive core business with several ongoing initiatives.

However, it remains exposed to rising costs and consolidation in the banking sector. Notably, the company temporarily suspended buybacks due to the Worldpay acquisition to undertake debt repayment.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Alibaba and Bristol-Myers Squibb.

