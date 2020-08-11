The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Facebook, Cisco Systems, T-Mobile US, Uber and CVS Health

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – August 11, 2020 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Facebook, Inc. FB, Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO, T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER and CVS Health Corporation CVS.

Here are highlights from Monday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for Facebook, Cisco and T-Mobile U.S.

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Facebook, Cisco Systems and T-Mobile US. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Facebook shares have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Services industry year to date (+30.7% vs. +18.8%), with the momentum expected to continue on the back of strong user engagement as reflected in the company's blowout June-quarter results. The Zacks analyst points out that the company has benefitted from increased engagement with its products in the reported quarter as more people were compelled to stay at home due to the coronavirus outbreak.

However, Facebook expects user-base growth to be flat or slightly down in most of its regions in the third quarter of 2020, sequentially. The company expects ad-revenue growth on a year-over-year basis to be roughly 10%. Further, a number of companies have announced plans to freeze ad spending on Facebook due to its failure to eradicate hate speech and misinformation. This is expected to hurt top-line growth, at least in the near term.

Shares of Cisco have gained +9.5% over the past three months compared with the Zacks Computer - Networking industry’s increase of +9.6%. The Zacks analyst believes that Cisco is well poised to benefit from robust demand for identity and access, advanced threat as well as unified threat management security solutions fuelled by coronavirus crisis-induced high growth in Internet traffic. Moreover, solid uptake of Webex video conferencing and business productivity offerings on account of COVID-19 induced work-from-home demand environment is noteworthy.

However, weak demand for servers and HyperFlex solutions is a woe. Moreover, sluggishness in the commercial, service provider and enterprise end markets and coronavirus crisis-induced supply chain constraints are likely to put pressure on the top line.

Shares of T-Mobile US have gained +46.8% year to date against the Zacks Wireless National industry’s fall of -1.9%. The Zacks analyst is confident about the company’s ability to unlock massive synergies and build the world’s best 5G network. It has the country’s largest 5G network, covering more than 250 million people across 1.3 million square miles. It has a mid-band 5G service using 2.5 GHz spectrum live in eight major markets.

However, the company operates in a fiercely competitive and almost saturated U.S. telecom market that undermines its growth potential. Low-priced service plans for individual consumers as well as small business entities have not significantly improved its bottom-line numbers. In addition, several promotional activities to lure customers from rivals have eroded the profitability.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Uber and CVS Health.

