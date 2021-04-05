The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Facebook, Adobe, Novo Nordisk, PetroChina and Teladoc Health

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – April 5, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Facebook, Inc. FB, Adobe Inc. ADBE, Novo Nordisk A/S NVO, PetroChina Company Limited PTR and Teladoc Health, Inc. TDOC.

Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for Facebook, Adobe and Novo Nordisk

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Facebook, Adobe, and Novo Nordisk. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today's research reports here >>>

Facebook shares have outperformed the S&P 500 over the past year (+86.2% vs. +59.4%). The Zacks analyst believes that Facebook is benefiting from steady user growth across all regions, particularly Asia Pacific.

Increased engagement for its products like Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger is a major growth driver. Strong advertising revenues were driven by a strong holiday shopping season for retail that benefited from the ongoing shift to online commerce.

Facebook expects year-over-year growth rates in total revenues to remain stable or modestly accelerate on a sequential basis in the first and second quarters of 2021. However, increasing regulatory headwinds in the EU and other countries is a concern.

(You can read the full research report on Facebook here >>> )

Adobe's shares have lost 0.8% over the last six months against the Zacks Software industry's gain of 9.9%. The Zacks analyst believes that Adobe is benefiting from strong demand for its creative products.

The company's Creative Cloud, Document Cloud and Adobe Experience Cloud products are driving the top-line growth. Further, rising subscription revenues and solid momentum across the mobile apps are major positives.

Additionally, growth in emerging markets, robust online video creation demand and improving average revenue per user are tailwinds. However, lower end-market demand and exposure to Europe remain overhangs. High acquisition expenses do not bode well for its margin expansion.

(You can read the full research report on Adobe here >>> )

Shares of Novo Nordisk have lost 5.6% in the past three months against the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry's loss of 0.1%. The Zacks analyst believes that Victoza, Ozempic, Xultophy and Saxenda have been helping the company maintain momentum.

Label expansion of existing drugs is likely to further boost sales. Novo Nordisk beat both sales and earnings estimates for the fourth quarter of 2020.

In 2021, the company will continue its focus on commercial execution, while conducting more late-stage clinical studies than ever to meet the needs of the people living with diabetes and other serious chronic diseases. However, lower realized prices in the United States, loss of exclusivity for products in hormone replacement therapy and intensifying competition will affect sales.

(You can read the full research report on Novo Nordisk here >>> )

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include PetroChina and Teladoc Health.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 77 billion devices by 2025, creating a $1.3 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 4 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2022.

Click here for the 4 trades >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Adobe Inc. (ADBE): Free Stock Analysis Report



Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.