The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Facebook, Adobe, Amgen, Lowe's and TJX

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – June 23, 2020 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include Facebook FB, Adobe Systems ADBE, Amgen AMGN, Lowe's LOW and TJX Companies TJX.

Here are highlights from Monday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for Facebook, Adobe and Amgen

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Facebook, Adobe Systems and Amgen. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Facebook’s shares have outperformed the S&P 500 over the past year (+24% vs. +5.1%). The Zacks analyst believes that Facebook is benefiting from growth in Instagram Stories and Feed, and expanding user base in the Asia Pacific.

The company helped people connect during the coronavirus pandemic. Notably, voice and video calling more than doubled on Messenger and WhatsApp. The launch of Messenger Rooms for video call, which can accommodate 50 people, and WhatsApp video support for up to eight users are noteworthy in this regard. Further, the GIPHY buyout will boost user engagement.

However, Facebook expects ad-sales to be hurt by weakness in travel and automotive industry. The company didn’t provide any specific revenue guidance for the second quarter of 2020 as well as the full year. Moreover, higher operating expense is expected to dent the operating margin in 2020 due to sluggish revenue growth.

(You can read the full research report on Facebook here >>> )

Shares of Adobe have gained +30.1% over the past six months against the Zacks Software industry’s rise of +17.2%. The Zacks analyst is optimistic about Adobe’s market position, compelling product lines, solid adoption of Creative Cloud and Adobe marketing cloud.

The company is benefiting from strong demand for its creative products. Its Creative Cloud, Document Cloud and Adobe Experience Cloud products are driving the top-line growth. Further, rising subscription revenues and solid momentum across the mobile apps are major positives.

Additionally, growth in emerging markets, robust online video creation demand and improving average revenue per user are tailwinds. However, lower end-market demand and exposure to Europe remain overhangs. High acquisition expenses do not bode well for margin expansion.

(You can read the full research report on Adobe here >>> )

Amgen’s shares have gained +28.4% over the past three months against the Zacks Biomedical and Genetics industry’s rise of +35.3%. The Zacks analyst believes that growth products like Prolia, Evenity, Repatha, Aimovig, Otezla and biosimilars will drive sales this year.

However, increasing competition for its legacy products will continue to hurt sales. Amgen boasts a strong biosimilars portfolio, which can drive long-term growth. Amgen is also progressing with its pipeline while regularly pursuing “external opportunities” such as the acquisition of Otezla and the stake in China's BeiGene.

Amgen also expects several important clinical data readouts from its innovative pipeline in 2020. However, pricing and competitive pressure are concerns. Amgen also expects a significant impact from coronavirus-related business disruption in Q2, which it expects to ease in the second half of 2020.

(You can read the full research report on Amgen here >>> )

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Lowe's and TJX Companies.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020

In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 finest buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2020?

Last year's 2019 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +102.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.

Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020 today >>

Join us on Facbook: http://www.facebook.com/home.php#/pages/Zacks-Investment-Research/57553657748?ref=ts

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

http://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit http://www.zacks.com/performancefor information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.