The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: ExxonMobil, ConocoPhillips, Valero Energy, Phillips 66 and Marathon Petroleum

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – October 8, 2019 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: ExxonMobil (XOM), ConocoPhillips COP, Valero Energy VLO, Phillips 66 PSX and Marathon Petroleum MPC.

Here are highlights from Monday’s Analyst Blog:

Things You Should Know About the EIA Crude Inventory Report

The U.S. Energy Department's inventory release showed that crude stocks recorded a weekly increase that was much larger than anticipated. On a bullish note though, the report revealed that refined product inventories – gasoline and distillate – both fell from their previous week levels.

Below we review the EIA's Weekly Petroleum Status Report for the week ending Sep 27.

Analysis of the EIA Data

Crude Oil: The federal government’s EIA report revealed that crude inventories rose by 3.1 million barrels, compared to the 1.3 million barrels increase that energy analysts had expected. Seasonal maintenance, which kept refining rates low last week, largely drove the bigger-than-anticipated stockpile build with the world's biggest oil consumer. This puts the total domestic stocks at 422.6 million barrels – 4.6% above the year-ago figure and essentially at their five-year average.

Meanwhile, the oil market drew some support from stockpile draw at the Cushing terminal in Oklahoma. The key delivery hub for U.S. crude futures traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange saw inventories edge down 201,000 barrels to 40.7 million barrels

The crude supply cover was up from 24.6 days in the previous week to 25.3 days. In the year-ago period, the supply cover was 23.6 days.

Turning to products, and it is a fairly positive story.

Gasoline: Gasoline supplies fell slightly – by 228,000 barrels – as production of the fuel decreased by 159,000 barrels per day to 10.1 million barrels per day. Analysts had forecast 308,000 barrels climb. At 230 million barrels, the current stock of the most widely used petroleum product is 2.2% below the year-earlier level but exceeds the five-year average range by 3%.

Distillate: Distillate fuel supplies (including diesel and heating oil) were down 2.4 million barrels last week on higher demand and lower production, while analysts were looking for an inventory draw of 2.2 million barrels. Current supplies – at 131.3 million barrels – are 3.5% lower than the year-ago level and remain 8% below than the five-year average.

Refinery Rates: Refinery utilization was down 3.4% from the prior week to 86.4%.

About the Weekly Petroleum Status Report

The Energy Information Administration (EIA) Petroleum Status Report, containing data of the previous week ending Friday, outlines information regarding the weekly change in petroleum inventories held and produced by the United States, both locally and abroad.

The report provides an overview of the level of reserves and their movements, thereby helping investors understand the demand/supply dynamics of petroleum products. It is an indicator of current oil prices and volatility that affect the businesses of the companies engaged in the oil and refining industry.

The data from EIA generally acts as a catalyst for crude prices and affects producers, such as ExxonMobil and ConocoPhillips and refiners such as Valero Energy, Phillips 66 and Marathon Petroleum.

Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.6% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

See these time-sensitive tickers now >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

http://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit http://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.