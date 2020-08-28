The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: ExxonMobil, Chevron, Royal Dutch Shell, BP and Parsley Energy

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – August 28, 2020 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include ExxonMobil XOM, Chevron CVX, Royal Dutch Shell RDS.A, BP plc BP and Parsley Energy PE.

Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:

Hurricane Laura, Supply Drop Bring Oil Prices to 5-Month Highs

U.S. oil prices finished at their highest levels in five months after a weekly report from the Energy Information Administration ("EIA") showed a stockpile draw. The decline in oil inventories was the fifth in as many weeks and came in tandem with a fall in gasoline supplies.

Prices were already gaining over the past few days as the oil market braced itself for potential supply disruptions from Hurricane Laura, which hit the U.S. Gulf Coast — responsible for 17% of the nation’s total oil production and nearly half of its refining capacity — earlier today. Energy companies including ExxonMobil, Chevron, Royal Dutch Shell and BP plc have shut down offshore oil and gas platforms, with Louisiana and Texas set to take the impact of this Category 4 storm.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, WTI crude futures gained 4 cents, or 0.1%, to settle at $43.39 a barrel yesterday, the highest closing since early March.

Analyzing the Latest EIA Report

Below we review the EIA's Weekly Petroleum Status Report for the week ending Aug 21.

Crude Oil:The federal government’s EIA report revealed that crude inventories fell by 4.7 million barrels compared to expectations of a 4.3-million-barrel decline. The combination of a sizable jump in exports — the most in 18 months — and a ramp up in refinery activity accounted for the fifth-straight weekly stockpile draw with the world's biggest oil consumer even as domestic production edged up. This puts total domestic stocks at 507.8 million barrels — 18.7% above the year-ago figure and 15% higher than the five-year average.

On a further positive note, the latest report showed that supplies at the Cushing terminal in Oklahoma (the key delivery hub for U.S. crude futures traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange) were down 279,000 barrels to 52.4 million barrels.

The crude supply cover was down from 35.1 days in the previous week to 34.7 days. In the year-ago period, the supply cover was 24.4 days.

Let’s turn to products now.

Gasoline:Gasoline supplies decreased for the third week in a row. The fuel’s 4.6-million-barrel draw is attributable to a strong rebound in demand. Analysts had forecast a decline of 2.7 million barrels. At 239.2 million barrels, the current stock of the most widely used petroleum product is 3.1% higher than the year-earlier level and 5% above the five-year average range.

Distillate:Distillate fuel supplies (including diesel and heating oil) increased for the 17th time in 21 weeks. The 1.4-million-barrel build reflected higher production and imports even as demand strengthened. Meanwhile, the market looked for a supply cut of 700,000 barrels. Current inventories — at 179.2 million barrels — are 31.7% higher than the year-ago level and 24% more than the five-year average.

Refinery Rates:Refinery utilization was up1.1% from the prior week to 82%, the highest since March when the coronavirus-induced demand loss was at its peak.

Conclusion

Oil markets found support from the continued drop in crude inventories. Another piece of optimistic news was the fall in gasoline supplies, even though distillates stockpiles rose. Another potential tailwind that came out of the report was a decline in storage at the Cushing hub.

Amid the pockets of bullish data in the report, the spoiler was the recovery in U.S. oil production by 100,000 barrels a day. It gives credence to the theory that crude’s rise from the bottom has encouraged the shale patch to ramp up or resume some of its drilling activities.

Per the latest edition of the EIA’s Drilling Productivity Report, production in two of America’s biggest oil fields — Permian Basin in the western part of Texas and the south-eastern part of New Mexico, and Bakken in North Dakota — is making a comeback after months of bust.

In particular, output from the United States’ number one basin — Permian — is expected to rise by 7 Mbbl/d month over month to 4,154 Mbbl/d in September, indicating the first increase in five months. With oil prices having rebounded from the coronavirus-induced lows in late April to more than $40 per barrel now, the likes of Parsley Energy have brought some previously shut-in production back online.

In the Bakken region too, output is expected to edge higher by 7 Mbbl/d to 1,191 Mbbl/d in September.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

These Stocks Are Poised to Soar Past the Pandemic

The COVID-19 outbreak has shifted consumer behavior dramatically, and a handful of high-tech companies have stepped up to keep America running. Right now, investors in these companies have a shot at serious profits. For example, Zoom jumped 108.5% in less than 4 months while most other stocks were sinking.

Our research shows that 5 cutting-edge stocks could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of this decade, especially for those who get in early.

See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>

Join us on Facbook: http://www.facebook.com/home.php#/pages/Zacks-Investment-Research/57553657748?ref=ts

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

http://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit http://www.zacks.com/performancefor information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.