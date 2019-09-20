The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: ExxonMobil, Chevron, ConocoPhillips, Valero Energy and Phillips 66

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – September 20, 2019 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: ExxonMobil XOM, Chevron CVX, ConocoPhillips COP, Valero Energy VLO, Phillips 66 PSX.

Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:

Crude Prices Drop Amid Surprise Growth in U.S. Stockpiles

Oil prices dropped 2.1% on Wednesday, extending losses from a 5.7% plunge the previous session amid indication that Saudi Arabia will quickly restore the output they halted due to the drone attack and a report from the U.S. government showing a surprise increase in crude stockpiles. Crude traded below $60 a barrel as investors weighed the prospect of an earlier-than-expected recovery in state-run Saudi Aramco’s affected production.

While the weekend attacks on Saudi Arabia’s energy installations are well documented, below we review the EIA's Weekly Petroleum Status Report for the week ending Sep 13.

Analysis of the EIA Data

Crude Oil:The federal government’s EIA report revealed that crude inventories rose by 1.1 million barrels, compared to the 2 million barrels drawdown that energy analysts had expected. A combination of higher imports and lower refinery runs largely drove the surprise stockpile build with the world's biggest oil consumer. This puts the total domestic stocks at 417.1 million barrels – 6% above the year-ago figure and 2% lower than the five-year average.

Meanwhile, oil prices drew some support from stockpile draw at the Cushing terminal in Oklahoma. The key delivery hub for U.S. crude futures traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange saw inventories decline 647,000 barrels to 38.7 million barrels -- the lowest since November.

The crude supply cover was up from 23.8 days in the previous week to 24.2 days. In the year-ago period, the supply cover was 22.4 days.

Turning to products, and it is a fairly bearish story.

Gasoline:Gasoline supplies edged up 781,000 barrels as demand for the fuel decreased by 868,000 barrels per day to 8.9 million barrels per day. Analysts had forecast 800,000 barrels decline. At 229.7 million barrels, the current stock of the most widely used petroleum product is 2% below the year-earlier level but exceeds the five-year average range by 4%.

Distillate:Distillate fuel supplies (including diesel and heating oil) were up 437,000 barrels last week on higher imports, while analysts were looking for an inventory addition of 300,000 barrels. Current supplies – at 136.2 million barrels – are 2.4% lower than the year-ago level and remain 6% below than the five-year average.

Refinery Rates: Refinery utilization was down 3.9% from the prior week to 91.2%.

About the Weekly Petroleum Status Report

The Energy Information Administration (EIA) Petroleum Status Report, containing data of the previous week ending Friday, outlines information regarding the weekly change in petroleum inventories held and produced by the U.S., both locally and abroad.

The report provides an overview of the level of reserves and their movements, thereby helping investors understand the demand/supply dynamics of petroleum products. It is an indicator of current oil prices and volatility that affect the businesses of the companies engaged in the oil and refining industry.

The data from EIA generally acts as a catalyst for crude prices and affect producers, such as ExxonMobil, Chevron and ConocoPhillips – all carrying Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) – and refiners such as Valero Energy, Phillips 66 and Marathon Petroleum.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

http://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit http://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.