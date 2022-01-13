The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Exxon Mobil Corporation, Sony Group Corporation, and The Estee Lauder Companies Inc

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – January 13, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM, Sony Group Corporation SONY, and The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. EL.

Top Stock Reports for Exxon Mobil, Sony and Estee Lauder

These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Shares of Exxon Mobil have outperformed the Zacks Integrated International Oil industry over the past year (+56.5% vs. +40.2%). The Zacks analyst believes that major discoveries in the Stabroek Block have enhanced prospects for ExxonMobil's upstream businesses. Exxon recently made two new oil discoveries in the Stabroek Block, which will add to its 10 billion oil-equivalent barrels of recoverable resources from the block.

XOM already has a strong presence in the prolific Permian Basin, where it continues to lower its fracking & drilling costs. Exxon Mobil increased its fourth-quarter 2021 dividend to 88 cents per share. In order to capitalize on mounting demand for clean energy, XOM is making efforts to create more efficient fuels while reducing emissions.

Sony shares have gained +15.4% over the past three months against the Zacks Audio Video Production industry’s gain of +14%. The Zacks analyst believes that Sony has been benefiting from an increase in Game & Network Services, Pictures, Music and Electronics Products & Solutions segments sales.

Sony’s long-term vision is to achieve a ‘zero environmental footprint’ by 2050 for the entire life cycle of its products. It has incorporated several changes to the Group’s organizational structure in a bid to boost individual businesses as well as to leverage the diversity of its business portfolio. Escalating cost of goods sold and fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, however, remain as major concerns for Sony.

Shares of Estee Lauder have gained +6.6% in the last six months against the Zacks Cosmetics industry’s loss of -19%. The Zacks analyst believes that Estee Lauder has been benefiting from the momentum in its Skin Care business. A robust online presence is another major catalyst for Estee Lauder’s growth.

EL saw net sales growth in every region and product category in first-quarter fiscal 2022. Estee Lauder is also undertaking cost-control measures. The company, however, experienced intermittent shutdowns in certain markets during the first quarter, due to a spike in COVID cases. International travel restrictions have also been affecting consumer traffic in certain locations.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Vale S.A. (VALE) and Block, Inc. (SQ).

