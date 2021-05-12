The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Exxon Mobil, AbbVie, Citigroup, Google and Micron

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – May 12, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM, AbbVie Inc. ABBV, Citigroup Inc. C, Alphabet Inc. GOOGL and Micron Technology, Inc. MU.

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for ExxonMobil, AbbVie and Citigroup

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Exxon Mobil, AbbVie and Citigroup. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today's research reports here >>>

Shares of Exxon Mobil have gained +51.8% over the year-to-date period against the Zacks Integrated Oil industry's gain of +28.3%. The Zacks analyst believes that ExxonMobil's bellwether status and an optimal integrated capital structure that has historically produced industry-leading returns, make it a relatively lower-risk energy sector play.

Notably, the firm estimates gross recoverable resources of nearly 9 billion oil-equivalent barrels from its offshore Guyana discoveries. As compared to 2019, this firm projects annual structural expense savings of $6 billion by 2023, aiding the bottom line. Also, ExxonMobil has significantly lower debt exposure as compared to other integrated majors. It reported strong first-quarter earnings thanks to improved realized commodity prices.

However, a lower fuel margin is keeping its downstream unit under pressure. Also, the pandemic affecting major economies around the world will likely keep energy demand low. This will, in turn, hurt the company's bottom line.

(You can read the full research report on Exxon Mobil here >>>)

Shares of AbbVie have outperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the year-to-date period (+8.5% vs +5.1%). The Zacks analyst believes that AbbVie's key drug, Humira, will continue to see strong demand trends in the United States.

AbbVie has been successful in expanding labels of its cancer drugs, Imbruvica and Venclexta. It has an impressive late-stage pipeline with several early/mid-stage candidates that have blockbuster potential. Its two new immunology drugs, Skyrizi and Rinvoq, are performing beyond expectations.

However, sales erosion due to direct biosimilar competition to Humira in international markets is a big headwind. Also, the decline in HCV drug Mavyret's sales is a concern.

(You can read the full research report on AbbVie here >>>)

Shares of Citigroup have outperformed the Zacks Banks - Major Regional industry over the last six-month period (+55.6% vs. +52.7%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company's first-quarter 2021 results reflect strong capital markets performance and reserve releases.

Citigroup's streamlining efforts, along with strategic investments in core business, bode well. Also, net interest revenues are likely to be supported by loan growth and mix, despite the low interest rate environment. Further, manageable debt level makes it less likely to default interest and debt repayment obligations in case of any economic downturn.

However, pending litigation issues might keep legal expenses elevated for the company. Additionally, a subdued consumer banking business might dent fee income base to some extent.

(You can read the full research report on Citigroup here >>>)

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Alphabet and Micron Technology.

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the "Internet of Money" and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we're still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.

Zacks' has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.

See 3 crypto-related stocks now >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM): Free Stock Analysis Report



Micron Technology, Inc. (MU): Free Stock Analysis Report



Citigroup Inc. (C): Free Stock Analysis Report



AbbVie Inc. (ABBV): Free Stock Analysis Report



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.