The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: ETSY, FTNT, NVDA, ZM and VRSN

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – June 25, 2020 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include Etsy, Inc. ETSY, Fortinet, Inc. FTNT, NVIDIA Corp. NVDA, Zoom Video Communications, Inc. ZM and VeriSign, Inc. VRSN.

Here are highlights from Wednesday’s Analyst Blog:

Big Tech Sees Stunning 1st Half of 2020: 5 Solid Buys

The tech-heavy Nasdaq dropped more than 20% on Mar 23 from its mid-February peak when the coronavirus-induced selling peaked. But since then, the index has only climbed upward. The Nasdaq closed above the psychological mark of 10,000 on Jun 10 in less than 50 years, and posted its 21st record close of the year on Jun 23.

It has also ended in the green for 16 of the past 18 trading sessions, its best winning streak since 1999. In the process, the index completed the V-bottom, which represents a sharp fall and then a quick recovery, resembling a V on the chart.

Since 1971 when the tech-heavy index began operations, whenever the index completed a V-bottom, it has averaged a gain of more than 16% in the following six-month period and a gain of more than 30% in the subsequent 12-month period, per Schaeffer’s Investment Research.

The largest tech names in terms of market capitalization have significantly contributed to Nasdaq’s stellar performance. In fact, several big tech stocks like Apple, Microsoft, Amazon and Netflix to say the least hit fresh record highs on Jun 23, squashing doubts of any impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Apple’s shares moved north after the iPhone maker unveiled new operating systems for its iPhone and computers that were well received by investors, let alone customers. Apple’s move to manufacture its own chips while building new Mac computers, ditching Intel in the process, buoyed investors’ sentiments. Many high-profile analysts have begun to upgrade Apple’s price target, with many expecting Apple to benefit from momentum in the Services business, strong adoption of Apple Pay and expanding Apple Music subscriber base.

By the way, the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent rise in new cases due to easing of lockdown measures will compel people to continue to work from home. And as a majority of people are now remotely working, most companies need to move a bulk portion of their workloads to the cloud. This certainly puts the spotlight on Amazon as it is one of the biggest players in the cloud infrastructure market. The Seattle-based company has a solid presence throughout the Internet via Amazon Web Services (“AWS”).

At the same time, Microsoft’s cloud computing business has accelerated on the new normal. After all, cloud-host enterprise works solutions like Microsoft Teams have added more than 44 million daily users across the world amid the outbreak, which is more than double of 20 million users that the company had added last November.

Similarly, Netflix has been able to add millions of subscribers owing to confinement of people to their homes. The provider of streaming services, in fact, has been expanding its subscriber base for a while now, mostly driven by content strength, focus on originals across various genres and languages, rapid international expansion and partnerships with telcos.

Having said that, tech stocks have done exceedingly well in these trying times by capitalizing on government and central bank aids as well as on improving economic signals in the United States.

Sweep Up These 5 Best Tech Stocks of 1H20

Investors who have missed out on the opportunity to advantage from the uptick in technology-related stocks shouldn’t be disappointed. We have highlighted five tech behemoths that have not only come up with superb returns so far in the first half of this year but are also poised to gain through the year. These stocks possess a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy).

Etsy, Inc. offers e-commerce services. It provides online and offline marketplaces to buy and sell goods. The company currently has a Zacks Rank #2. The company’s shares have soared 117.4% so far this year, while its expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 38.2%.

Fortinet, Inc.is a provider of network security appliances and Unified Threat Management (UTM) network security solutions to enterprises, service providers and government entities. The company currently has a Zacks Rank #1. The company’s shares have surged 33.8% year to date, while its expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 13.8%.

NVIDIA Corp.operates as a visual computing company. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The company currently has a Zacks Rank #2. The company’s shares have risen 62% so far this year, while its expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 36.4%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. provides a video-first communications platform. The company currently has a Zacks Rank #1. The company’s shares have jumped 269.3% year to date, while its expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 237.1% (read more: 5 Top-Performing Tech Stocks in the First 100 Days of Coronavirus).

VeriSign, Inc.provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enable Internet navigation for various recognized domain names. The company currently has a Zacks Rank #2. The company’s shares have advanced 6.8% so far this year while its expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 24.7%.

Today's Best Stocks from Zacks

Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2019, while the S&P 500 gained and impressive +53.6%, five of our strategies returned +65.8%, +97.1%, +118.0%, +175.7% and even +186.7%.

This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – 2019, while the S&P averaged +6.0% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.7% per year.

See their latest picks free >>

Join us on Facbook: http://www.facebook.com/home.php#/pages/Zacks-Investment-Research/57553657748?ref=ts

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

http://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit http://www.zacks.com/performancefor information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.