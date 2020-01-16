The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Estee Lauder, Bank of New York ??? Mellon, Canadian Pacific Railway, McKesson and Ameriprise Financial

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – January 16, 2020 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Estee Lauder EL, Bank of New York - Mellon BK, Canadian Pacific Railway CP, McKesson MCK and Ameriprise Financial AMP.

Here are highlights from Wednesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stocks Reports for Estee Lauder, BNY-Mellon and Canadian Pacific

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Estee Lauder, Bank of New York - Mellon and Canadian Pacific Railway. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Estee Lauder’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Cosmetics industry over the past year (+72.3% vs. +58.6%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company has been gaining from growth across most brands and sales channels. The trend continued in first-quarter fiscal 2020, wherein both top and bottom lines surpassed estimates and rose year on year.

Performance was supported by growth in emerging markets, travel retail and online sales. Further, management provided an optimistic view for fiscal 2020. However, the company is witnessing certain headwinds such as soft retail trends in the United States and the U.K., costs related to Brexit and tariff impacts in China.

Additionally, challenges in Hong Kong’s retail environment are expected to continue through fiscal 2020. Moreover, adverse currency movements are a concern.

Shares of BNY Mellon have gained +14.8% in the past three months against the Zacks Major Regional Banks industry's rise of +12.6%. The Zacks analyst believes that global diversification efforts and prudent cost management initiatives will aid the bank’s financials.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. Moreover, earnings estimates have been going up ahead of its fourth quarter 2019 results.

Impressive capital-deployment actions reflect a strong balance sheet position. Yet, the Federal Reserve’s accommodative monetary policy along with reduced client activities and low volatility are likely to hurt revenues going forward. Concentration risk arising from significant dependence on fee-based revenues could alter BNY Mellon’s financial position if there is any change in individual investment preferences.

Canadian Pacific Railway's shares have gained +6.3% over the past six months against the Zacks Rail industry's rise of +0.9%. The Zacks analyst believes that this was mainly due to prudent cost management. With consistent cost containment, the company’s operating ratio has been improving.

Its measures to add shareholder value are also appreciative. Under a normal course issuer bid (for which it received acceptance in December 2019), the company can purchase up to 4.8 million shares. Canadian Pacific’s buyout of Central Maine & Quebec Railway is a further positive.

However, Canadian Pacific experienced weak volumes in the fourth quarter amid macroeconomic headwinds and geopolitical tensions. Moreover, poor harvest weather in Canada is hurting grain volumes significantly. The company’s high debt levels and capital expenditures also add to its woes. Capex is projected to have been C$1.6 billion in 2019.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include McKesson and Ameriprise Financial.

Today's Best Stocks from Zacks

Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through Q3 2019, while the S&P 500 gained +39.6%, five of our strategies returned +51.8%, +57.5%, +96.9%, +119.0%, and even +158.9%.

This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – Q3 2019, while the S&P averaged +5.6% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.1% per year.

See their latest picks free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

http://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit http://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.