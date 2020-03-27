The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Ensign, Gaia, MEI Pharma, Turning Point Brands and A10 Networks

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – March 27, 2020 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: The Ensign Group Inc. ENSG, Gaia Inc. GAIA, MEI Pharma Inc. MEIP, Turning Point Brands Inc. TPB and A10 Networks Inc. ATEN.

Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:

5 Top Stocks That Have Skyrocketed Over the Past 7 Days

With the coronavirus pandemic showing no signs of letting up, Wall Street continues to grapple with severe volatility, which has been plaguing it over the last five weeks. With market participants unable to estimate the extent and impact of the coronavirus crisis have begun panic selling off of risky assets like equities.

Consequently, the three major stock indexes of Wall Street are still in bear market territory. At present, the Dow is down 28.3% from its all-time high recorded on Feb 12 while the S&P 500 is down around 27% from its all-time high posted on Feb 19. Moreover, the tech--laden Nasdaq Composite has tumbled nearly 25% from its recent high on Feb 19.

However, despite the coronavirus-induced severe market downturn, a handful of stocks have soared in the last seven trading days defying the overall market trend. Some of these stocks still have strong upside left to provide solid return to long-term investors. Investment in those stocks with a favorable Zacks Rank may be lucrative at this stage.

5 Stocks Pops Up in Past Seven Trading Days

We have narrowed down our search to five stocks that have popped in the past seven trading days and still have strong growth potential for the rest of this year. Each of our picks carries either a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Ensign Group Inc. provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness and the elderly.

The Zacks Rank #1 company has an expected earnings growth rate of 13.8% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year has improved 3.2% over the past 30 days. The stock has surged 26.3% in the past seven trading days.

Gaia Inc. operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base worldwide. It has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in English, Spanish, German and French languages available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices.

The Zacks Rank #1 company has an expected earnings growth rate of 59.6% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year has improved 11.1% over the past 30 days. The stock has climbed 30.1% in the past seven trading days.

MEI Pharma Inc. is a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focused on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

The Zacks Rank #1 company has an expected earnings growth rate of 6.5% for the current year (ending June 2020). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year has improved 3.3% over the past 30 days. The stock has rallied 58.9% in the past seven trading days.

Turning Point Brands Inc. provides tobacco products in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Zacks Rank #2 company has an expected earnings growth rate of 10.2% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year has improved 6.2% over the past 30 days. The stock has jumped 38.9% in the past seven trading days.

A10 Networks Inc.provides software based application networking solutions. Its solutions enable enterprises, service providers, Web giants, and government organizations to enhance, secure, and optimize the performance of their data center applications and networks.

The Zacks Rank #1 company has an expected earnings growth rate of 800% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year has improved 8% over the past 30 days. The stock has advanced 36.3% in the past seven trading days.

Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.5% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

See these time-sensitive tickers now >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

http://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit http://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.