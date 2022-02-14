The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Eli Lilly and Company, Union Pacific Corporation, and Freeport-McMoRan Inc

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – February 14, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Eli Lilly and Company LLY, Union Pacific Corporation UNP, and Freeport-McMoRan Inc. FCX.

Here are highlights from Friday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for Eli Lilly, Union Pacific and Freeport McMoRan

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Eli Lilly and Company ( LLY ), Union Pacific Corporation ( UNP ), and Freeport-McMoRan Inc. ( FCX ). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today's research reports here

Shares of Eli Lilly have underperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the past year (+16.8% vs. +18.9%), with favorable demand trends for drugs like Trulicity and Taltz expected to help drive Lilly’s outperformance.

Eli Lilly recently submitted regulatory applications for tirzepatide for type II diabetes and donanemab for early Alzheimer's disease, both of which have multibillion dollar sales potential. It is regularly adding promising new pipeline assets through business development deals. Generic competition for several drugs and rising pricing pressure, however, remain as the major top-line headwinds.

(You can read the full research report on Eli Lilly here)

Union Pacific shares have gained +7.4% in the past six months against the Zacks Rail industry’s rise of +5.7%. The Zacks analyst is impressed with Union Pacific's efforts to reward its shareholders even in the current uncertain times.

In December 2021, UNP's board announced a 10% hike in its quarterly dividend to $1.18 per share. Union Pacific's strong free cash flow generating ability has been supporting its shareholder-friendly activities. An escalation in fuel costs due to rising oil prices, however, have led to a 7% rise in operating expenses. Union Pacific cut its 2021 volume growth outlook due to supply-chain woes.

(You can read the full research report on Union Pacific here)

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan have gained +6.9% in the last three months against the Zacks Mining - Non Ferrous industry’s loss of –8.3%. The Zacks analyst believes that Freeport’s initiatives to reduce debt will boost its financial position.

Freeport is also conducting exploration activities near its existing mines with a focus to expand reserves that will support additional future production capacity. FCX is well-positioned to benefit from automotive electrification, which is positive for copper as electrical vehicles are copper intensive. Higher copper prices are also expected to support margins. FCX’s margins are likely to be further supported by lower interest rates.

(You can read the full research report on Freeport-McMoRan here)

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Boston Scientific Corp. ( BSX ) and Marriott International, Inc. ( MAR ).

