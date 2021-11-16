The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Disney, Amgen, Booking Holdings, General Motors, and BCE

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – November 16, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: The Walt Disney Co. DIS, Amgen Inc. AMGN, Booking Holdings Inc. BKNG, General Motors Co. GM and BCE Inc. BCE.

Here are highlights from Monday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for Disney, Amgen and Booking.com

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including The Walt Disney Co., Amgen Inc. and Booking Holdings Inc. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Shares of Disney have outperformed the Zacks Media Conglomerates industry over the past year (+10.3% vs. -6.3%). The Zacks analyst believes that Disney’s ever expanding international footprint and solid content portfolio has been driving the user growth rate of Disney+.

Disney+ net additions are expected to be higher in the second half of fiscal 2022 from the first half. The upcoming movies, including The King’s Man are anticipated to aid the segment’s prospects. Disney, however, expects to incur elevated costs in fiscal 2022 on the back of expenses due to new projects such as Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, Avengers Campus, and the Epcot expansion.

Amgen shares have lost -6% in the year to date period against the Zacks Biomedical and Genetics industry’s loss of -13.7%. Several of AMGN’s marketed drugs have been facing increased pricing headwinds lately. Increasing competition for its legacy products is another headwind.

The Zacks analyst, however, believes that key drugs like Prolia, Repatha, Xgeva and biosimilars have been driving sales. Amgen is rapidly advancing its robust pipeline of early and late-stage assets. Several phase III readouts are due in 2022. The launch of Lumakras, a first-in-class lung cancer treatment, holds a lot of promise even as its label expansion studies have been progressing rapidly.

Shares of Booking Holdings have gained +10.3% in the past six months against the Zacks Internet Commerce industry’s loss of -7.9%. The Zacks analyst believes that BKNG continues to benefit from an impressive growth trend in the online travel booking market, strength in international markets as well as growth opportunities in the domestic market.

Substantial improvement in its booking trends post removal of travel restrictions is another major tailwind. Booking Holdings experienced solid momentum in Europe in the third quarter. Strong growth across the agency, merchant, and advertising businesses is another positive. Steadily increasing advertising costs, stiff competition in the market, and numerous litigations have been weighing on margins though.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include General Motors Co. and BCE Inc.

