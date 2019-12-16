The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Danaher, Petrobras, Fiserv, CME and ConocoPhillips

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL –December 16, 2019 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Danaher DHR, Petrobras PBR, Fiserv FISV, CME Group CME and ConocoPhillips COP.

Here are highlights from Friday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for Danaher, Petrobras and Fiserv

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Danaher, Petrobras and Fiserv. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Danaher’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Diversified Operations industry year to date (46.8% vs. 29.1%). The Zacks analyst believes that sturdier demand for innovative products, effective implementation of Danaher Business System and shareholder-friendly policies will likely bolster profitability going forward.

Also, the acquisition of the BioPharma business will complement the company’s Life Sciences segment. For fourth-quarter 2019, the company expects adjusted earnings of $1.32-$1.35 and core sales growth of 4.5%. The company will soon dispose of its remaining 80.6% stake in Envista through an exchange offer. Moreover, the company is exposed to forex woes, high debts, rising costs and others.

(You can read the full research report on Danaher here >>> )

Shares of Petrobras have gained 6.5% in the past three months against the Zacks Emerging Markets Integrated Oil industry’s rise of 1.4%. The Zacks analyst believes that Petrobras’ cost containment efforts and ambitious divestment plans have been helping the firm to improve its credit ratings.

The company boasts of an impressive portfolio, particularly in Brazil’s pre-salt reservoirs and projects strong average annual output growth till 2024.

Meanwhile, the company has revved up its five-year divestment plan of $75.7 billion to streamline portfolio and sharpen focus on other profitable segments for achieving top-tier results. However, the fact that Petrobras is still reeling under huge debt burden cannot be overlooked. Years of mismanagement and corruption have also taken their toll. Hence, the company warrants a cautious stance at the moment.

(You can read the full research report on Petrobras here >>> )

Fiserv's shares have gained 29.1% over the past six months against the Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry's rise of 7.8%. The Zacks analyst believes that Consistency in rewarding shareholders through share buybacks boosts investors' confidence and positively impact earnings per share.

The company enjoys a dominant position in the financial and payments solutions business on the back of broad and diverse customer base, and continued technology upgrades. Its diversified product portfolio helps attract a steady flow of customers. Acquisitions help boost its market share and customer base.

On the flip side, maintaining strong and long-term client relationships is a difficult task amid stiff competition. High debt may limit the company’s future expansion and worsen its risk profile. Multiple buyouts result in integration risk.

(You can read the full research report on Fiserv here >>> )

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include CME Group and ConocoPhillips.

