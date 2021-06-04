The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Danaher Corp, The PNC Financial Services, Aon, Advanced Micro Devices and Enterprise Products Partners

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – June 4, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Danaher Corporation DHR, The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. PNC, Aon plc AON, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. EPD.

Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for Danaher, PNC Financial and Aon

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Danaher Corp., The PNC Financial Services Group and Aon. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Danaher shares have modestly outperformed the Zacks Diversified Operations industry in the last three-month period (+12.9% vs. +11.3%), with the Zacks analyst expecting the stock to continue its momentum on the back of steady gains from the Danaher Business System (“DBS”), the policy of rewarding shareholders and investment in product innovation in the quarters ahead.

For second-quarter 2021, the company anticipates core revenue growth, including Cytiva, of a mid-20 percent range. The pandemic-led tailwinds are expected to boost core sales by low-double digits in the quarter.

However, a rise in costs and expenses can be concerning for the company. Also, high debts raise financial obligations and international businesses as well as international operations have associated risks.

Shares of PNC Financial have modestly lagged the Zacks Banks - Major Regional industry in the last six-month period (+37.1% vs. +39.3%), but have otherwise been standout performers on the back of steadily improving interest rate backdrop, cyclical leverage and an impressive earnings surprise history.

The Zacks analyst believes that the company’s commitment to expand the middle-market lending franchise, and bolster digital products and services offerings bode well. Given a strong balance sheet position, execution of inorganic growth strategies to diversify revenue sources is likely to keep supporting the performance of the company.

However, with growing business and new investments in technology, continuously mounting expenses will likely keep hurting the bottom line of PNC Financial in the near term. Further, the net interest margin is anticipated to remain under pressure in the near-term due to Fed’s accommodative monetary policy stance.

Shares of Aon outperformed the Zacks Insurance - Brokerage industry in the last six-month period (+19.5% vs. +18.7%). The Zacks analyst believes that Aon’s top line has been growing over the past few years on buyouts and collaborations, which have enhanced its capabilities. Its position in the evolving commercial insurance market for small and medium-sized businesses also impresses.

The company has been divesting its non-core operations to streamline its business and focus on more profitable operations to generate a higher return on equity. It has taken up restructuring initiatives to reduce the workforce and rationalize technology. This has generated substantial cost savings for the company and provided an impetus to its margins.

However, its rising long-term debts compared with a lower cash balance raise concerns about the solvency level. Its exposure to forex volatility bothers.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Advanced Micro Devices and Enterprise Products Partners.

