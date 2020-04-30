The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: CURO Group, Forterra, Digital Turbine, NeoPhotonics and SpartanNash

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – April 30, 2020 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: CURO Group Holdings Corp. CURO, Forterra Inc. FRTA, Digital Turbine Inc. APPS, NeoPhotonics Corp. NPTN and SpartanNash Co. SPTN.

Here are highlights from Wednesday’s Analyst Blog:

5 Top Growth Stocks Rallying More than 25% in "Lockdown April"

Wall Street is witnessing an impressive rally since Mar 23, when the three major stock indexes touched the lowest level after entering the bear territory on Mar 11. An unprecedented amount of stimulus package injected by the United States and several other countries boosted investor sentiment to a large extent.

Moreover, several U.S. states are considering opening the economy restricting lockdown measures. Major Eurozone countries are also preparing to return to economic normalcy as the coronavirus pandemic stabilizes.

Possibility of Reopening Economy

Several states in the country are considering plans to reopen the economy systematically. States like Alaska, Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas have already started allowing restaurants, salons, spas and barbershops to serve customers. Mike DeWine, governor of Ohio, has set May 12 as the date for retail stores and other service industries to reopen. Andrew Cuomo, governor of coronavirus hotspot New York, said that the economy will be opened in phases.

In Europe, Spain has allowed its citizens to leave their homes for short walks and exercise from May 2. Belgium and Italy will ease restrictions from May 4. In France, the government prepared to ease economic shutdown from May 11. In Asia, India permitted manufacturing and farming to resume in rural areas last week.

Wall Street Witnessing Impressive Rally

So far in April, the three major stock indexes — the Dow, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite — rallied 10%, 10.8% and 11.8%, respectively. An unprecedented $8 trillion fiscal and monetary stimulus has been injected by the U.S. government and the Fed to fight the coronavirus-led economic disaster. Several Eurozone countries, Japan and the leading emerging market economies have also provided $7-8 trillion of global stimulus.

However, despite the impressive month-to-date performance, the Dow, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite are still 18.5%, 15.6% and 12.5% away from their respective all-time highs registered in mid-February.

Meanwhile, a handful of growth stocks have skyrocketed in April rallying more than 25% defying the partial lockdown in the United States. Notably, growth stocks are associated with aggressive earnings or revenue improvements, which should propel their prices higher in the future.

Our Top Picks

At this stage, it will be prudent to invest in stocks with a favorable Zacks Rank and strong growth potential. We have narrowed down our search to five stocks with a Growth Score of A that have skyrocketed in April. Each of our picks carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. offers unsecured and secured instalments and open-end and single-pay loan services as well as renders other customer services, robust operating systems, call center and track record services. The company has an expected earnings growth rate of 12% for the current year. The stock price has rallied 94.6% month to date.

Forterra Inc. manufactures and sells pipe and precast products in the United States, Canada and Mexico. It operates through the Drainage Pipe & Products and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company has an anticipated outstanding earnings growth rate of 866.7% for the current year. The stock price has jumped 51.6% month to date.

Digital Turbine Inc. provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers and other third parties worldwide. The company has an expected earnings growth rate of 82.5% for the current year (ending March 2021). The stock price has climbed 47.9% month to date.

NeoPhotonics Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. The company has an expected earnings growth rate of 3,300% for the current year. The stock price has soared 30.4% month to date.

SpartanNash Co. is a food distributor serving military commissaries and exchanges in the United States. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The company has an expected earnings growth rate of 26.4% for the current year. The stock price has surged 25.4% month to date.

