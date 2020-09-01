The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: CRM, MRK, T, NKE and GSK

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – September 1, 2020 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include salesforce.com CRM, Merck Co. MRK, AT&T T, NIKE NKE and GlaxoSmithKline GSK.

Here are highlights from Monday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for salesforce.com, Merck and AT&T

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including salesforce.com, Merck Co. and AT&T. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Salesforce shares have outperformed the Zacks Computer Software industry in the year-to-date period (+65.4% vs. +40.1%) on the back of a robust demand environment as customers undergo a major digital transformation. The rapid adoption of its cloud-based solutions is driving demand for its products. The company's addition to the Dow Jones Industrial Average represents another source of spotlight for this stock.

salesforce’s sustained focus on introducing more aligned products as per customer needs is driving its top-line. Continued deal wins in the international market is another growth driver. Furthermore, the recent acquisition of Tableau positions the company to be a leader in business analytics for actionable results in everything from operations to HR.

However, stiff competition from Oracle and Microsoft is a concern. Besides, unfavorable currency fluctuations along with increasing investments in international expansions and data centers are an overhang on near-term profitability.

(You can read the full research report on salesforce here >>> )

Shares of Merck have gained +5.2% over the past six months against the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry’s rise of +7.2%. The Zacks analyst believes that Merck’s products like Keytruda, Lynparza and Bridion are driving sales.

Animal health and vaccine products remain core growth drivers. The potential separation into two companies makes strategic sense as the remaining Merck should be able to achieve higher profits than the combined company.

Merck experienced less-severe-than-anticipated COVID-19 impact on second-quarter results and expects trends to improve in the second half. However, generic competition for several drugs and rising competitive pressure, mainly on the diabetes franchise, will continue to be overhangs on the top line.

(You can read the full research report on Merck here >>> )

AT&T shares have lost -3.3% over the past three months against the Zacks Wireless National industry’s rise of +10.9%. The Zacks analyst believes that AT&T is well placed to benefit from the streaming services of its newly launched HBO Max. The company is committed to a three-year financial framework with sustained investments and debt-reduction efforts.

AT&T intends to deploy a standards-based, nationwide mobile 5G network to spur growth. The company expects to gain a competitive edge through edge computing services that offer the flexibility to better manage data traffic.

However, AT&T is witnessing a steady decline in linear TV subscribers, legacy services and wireline division. Continued cord-cutting remains a perennial challenge as consumers increasingly cancel pay TV packages for cheaper streaming options. As it tries to woo customers with discounts, freebies and cash credits, margins tend to fall. Spectrum crunch in a saturated wireless market is another operational headwind.

(You can read the full research report on AT&T here >>> )

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include NIKE and GlaxoSmithKline.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

Join us on Facbook: http://www.facebook.com/home.php#/pages/Zacks-Investment-Research/57553657748?ref=ts

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

http://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit http://www.zacks.com/performancefor information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.