The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: CoreLogic, AutoNation, Danaher and NextEra Energy

Chicago, IL – July 23, 2020 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: CoreLogic Inc. CLGX, AutoNation Inc. AN, Danaher Corp. DHR and NextEra Energy Inc. NEE.

Here are highlights from Wednesday’s Analyst Blog:

4 Must-Buy Stocks Poised to Beat on Q2 Earnings

Second-quarter earnings results so far are rather disappointing as expected. The pathetic performance can be blamed solely on the global outbreak of coronavirus and consequent lockdowns.

Despite this gloomy scenario, upon looking closely, there are a handful of stocks with a favorable Zacks Rank set to beat earnings estimates this week. Strong earnings results are likely to boost these company's share prices going forward.

Looking Back at Q2 2020

The second quarter had two distinct characteristics. First, economic activities were way below last year since lockdowns continued till the third week of May. Several economists have forecast that this earnings session will be the worst in 12 years, since the days of the Great Recession.

On the other hand, a series of economic data indicates that coronavirus-induced devastations may not be as severe as expected earlier. Unprecedented fiscal and monetary stimulus injected by the government and the Fed helped in strengthening consumer spending and business confidence. Consequently, Wall Street witnessed its best second quarter in more than two decades.

However, a second wave of COVID-19 in some states since the second half of June has forced them to again close some parts of their economies in less than a month. The resurgence significantly dented a section of economists and stifled financial experts' expectations of a V-shaped recovery of the U.S. economy.

4 Stocks Set to Beat on Q2 Earnings

We have narrowed down our search to four stocks slated to release earnings results this week. Each of these stocks carries either a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and has a positive Earnings ESP. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Our research shows that for stocks with the combination of a Zacks Rank #3 or better and a positive Earnings ESP, the chance of an earnings beat is as high as 70%. These stocks are expected to soar after earnings release. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

CoreLogic Inc. is a leading provider of consumer, financial and property information, analytics and services to business and government. The Zacks Rank #1 company has an Earnings ESP of +11.92%.

The company has an expected earnings growth rate of 12.4% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year has improved by 9.7% over the last 30 days. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.2%, on average. The company is set to release earnings results on Jul 23, before the opening bell.

AutoNation Inc. operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. The company has an Earnings ESP of +127.20%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AutoNation's current-year earnings has improved 4.5% over the last 30 days. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 15.3%, on average. The Zacks Rank #2 company is set to release earnings results on Jul 23, before the opening bell.

Danaher Corp. designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Zacks Rank #2 company has an Earnings ESP of +4.85%.

Danaher has an expected earnings growth rate of 11.8% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year has improved by 1% over the last 7 days. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.7%, on average. The company is set to release earnings results on Jul 23, before the opening bell.

NextEra Energy Inc. generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear and natural gas-fired facilities. The company has an Earnings ESP of +1.40%.

The company has an expected earnings growth rate of 8.7% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year has improved by 0.2% over the last 30 days. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.4%, on average. The Zacks Rank #2 company is set to release earnings results on Jul 24, before the opening bell.

