The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Comcast, PepsiCo, McDonald's, QUALCOMM and Caterpillar

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – May 5, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Comcast Corporation CMCSA, PepsiCo, Inc. PEP, McDonald's Corporation MCD, QUALCOMM Incorporated QCOM and Caterpillar Inc. CAT.

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports on Comcast, PepsiCo and McDonald's

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Comcast, PepsiCo, and McDonald's. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Shares of Comcast have outperformed the Zacks Cable Television industry in the last one-year period (+56.3% vs. +38.3%). The Zacks analyst believes that Comcast is benefiting from solid high-speed Internet customer wins as reflected by its first-quarter results.

Its strategy to provide high-speed Internet at an affordable price plays a pivotal role in providing connectivity and improving customer experience. Moreover, coronavirus-led increased media consumption, and work-from-home and online-learning waves bode well for Comcast’s Internet business.

However, Comcast persistently suffers from video-subscriber attrition due to cord cutting. Theme park revenues are expected to suffer from lower footfall. Further, weakness in film business is also a headwind.

(You can read the full research report on Comcast here >>> )

PepsiCo’s shares have gained +3.4% over the last three months against the Zacks Soft Drinks Beverages industry’s gain of +4.2%. The Zacks analyst believes that PepsiCo’s robust fourth quarter results was driven by resilience and strength in the global snacks and foods business as well as gains in the beverage category.

The snacks/food business continued to capitalize on the rise in at-home breakfast and lite snacking trends. However, the company witnessed soft margins on international acquisitions and unforeseen weather-related costs in the United States in February. Also, adverse currency rates remain a headwind.

(You can read the full research report on PepsiCo here >>> )

Shares of McDonald's have gained +8.5% in the past six months against the Zacks Restaurants industry’s gain of +18.9%. The Zacks analyst believes that its increased focus on drive-thru, delivery & take-away is likely to benefit the company.

In order to boost its digital offerings across drive thru, takeaway, delivery, curbside pick-up and dine-in categories, the company is currently working on a new digital experience growth engine “My McDonald’s”. Additionally, the company is making every effort to drive growth in international markets. However, coronavirus related woes continue to remain a concern.

(You can read the full research report on McDonald's here >>> )

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include QUALCOMM and Caterpillar.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 77 billion devices by 2025, creating a $1.3 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 4 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2022.

Click here for the 4 trades >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA): Free Stock Analysis Report



Caterpillar Inc. (CAT): Free Stock Analysis Report



McDonalds Corporation (MCD): Free Stock Analysis Report



QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM): Free Stock Analysis Report



PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.