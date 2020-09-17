The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Comcast, NextEra Energy, Royal Dutch Shell, Norfolk Southern Corp and iRobot

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – September 17, 2020 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Comcast Corporation CMCSA, NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE, Royal Dutch Shell plc RDS.A, Norfolk Southern Corporation NSC and iRobot Corporation IRBT

Here are highlights from Wednesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for Comcast, NextEra and Royal Dutch Shell.

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 12 major stocks, including Comcast, NextEra Energy and Royal Dutch Shell. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Comcast shares have underperformed the Zacks Cable Television industry in the year-to-date period (+3.3% vs. +8%). The Zacks analyst believes that Comcast is benefiting from solid high-speed Internet customer wins.

Its strategy to provide high-speed Internet at an affordable price plays a pivotal role in providing connectivity and improving customer experience. Moreover, coronavirus-led increased media consumption, work-from-home and online-learning waves bode well for Comcast. Peacock’s launch has been a key catalyst.

However, Comcast persistently suffers video-subscriber attrition due to cord cutting. Theme-park revenues are expected to suffer from lower footfall and indefinite closure of Hollywood park. Further, Sky’s third and fourth quarter EBITDA on a combined basis is expected to decline roughly 60% year over year. Weakness in film business is also a headwind. Moreover, a leveraged balance sheet is a concern.

(You can read the full research report on Comcast here >>> )

Shares of NextEra have gained +33.1% over the past year against the Zacks Electric Power industry’s fall of -10.8%. The Zacks analyst believes that NextEra Energy is poised to benefit from its long-term investment plans through 2022, aimed at strengthening infrastructure. The Gulf Power acquisition has strengthened the company’s operations in Florida.

NextEra Energy has increased financial expectations for 2021 and 2022, and is extending its long-term growth outlook through 2023, courtesy of persistent renewable asset additions to the generation portfolio and execution across all business segments.

The company has continued with capital projects amid this crisis. However, its nature of business is subject to complex and comprehensive federal, state and other regulations. If the planned nuclear plant outages last longer or an unplanned outage occurs, the company’s operations and profitability might be hampered.

(You can read the full research report on NextEra here >>> )

Royal Dutch Shell shares have gained +8.5% over the past six months against the Zacks International Integrated Oil industry’s rise of +10.2%. The Zacks analyst believes that Royal Dutch Shell’s trading business was instrumental in helping the supermajor partly cushion the impact of oil price slump and report better-than-expected Q2 earnings.

In particular, the Anglo-Dutch multinational company’s position as a key supplier of LNG should benefit its long-term cash flow growth on the back of attractive growth opportunities.

It is also making solid progress toward the transition to a renewable energy-focused future. Europe's largest oil company hasn’t been immune to the coronavirus-induced downturn and is also facing some headwinds on the production front.

(You can read the full research report on Royal Dutch Shell here >>> )

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Norfolk Southern and iRobot.

