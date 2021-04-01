The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Comcast, Netflix, PepsiCo, General Electric and Moderna

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – April 1, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Comcast Corporation CMCSA, Netflix, Inc. NFLX, PepsiCo, Inc. PEP, General Electric Company GE and Moderna, Inc. MRNA.

Here are highlights from Wednesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for Comcast, Netflix and PepsiCo

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Comcast, Netflix and PepsiCo. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today's research reports here >>>

Shares of Comcast have increased +4.9% in the year-to-date period against the Zacks Cable Television industry's gain of +1.6%. The Zacks analyst believes that Comcast is benefiting from solid high-speed Internet customer wins. Its strategy to provide high-speed Internet at an affordable price plays a pivotal role in providing connectivity and improving customer experience. Moreover, coronavirus-led increased media consumption, and work-from-home and online-learning waves bode well for Comcast's Internet business.

Its streaming service Peacock has gained significant tract within a short span of time and is a key catalyst in driving broadband sales. However, Comcast persistently suffers from video-subscriber attrition due to cord cutting. Moreover, a leveraged balance sheet is a concern.

(You can read the full research report on Comcast here >>>)

Netflix shares have underperformed the Zacks Broadcast Radio and Television industry over the past year (+41.0% vs. +72.7%). The Zacks analyst believes that Netflix's leveraged balance sheet and higher streaming obligation is a concern.

Still, Netflix is dominating the streaming space, courtesy of its diversified content portfolio, which is attributable to heavy investments in the production and distribution of localized, foreign-language content. Higher numbers of originals are expected to aid user-base growth in 2021 despite rising competition from Apple TV+, Amazon prime video, HBO Max, Disney+, Peacock, Discovery+ and TikTok.

User-friendly features like Downloads For You and more efficient Parental Controls are key positives. The launch of low-priced mobile plans is also expected to expand Netflix's subscriber base in Asia Pacific.

(You can read the full research report on Netflix here >>>)

PepsiCo shares have underperformed the Zacks Beverages - Soft drinks industry in the past three months (-3.9% vs. -1.6%). The Zacks analyst believes that shares of PepsiCo lagged the industry in the past three months on a soft margins trend due to incremental pandemic-related costs. However, the company's top and bottom-line did surpass estimates for the eighth straight quarter in the fourth quarter, and improved year over year.

Despite the pandemic related challenges, the robust fourth quarter results were driven by resilience and strength in the global snacks and foods business, along with accelerated growth in the beverage category. The snacks/food business benefited from increased at-home consumption trends. The company also gained from its strong portfolio of brands, a responsive supply chain and flexible go-to-market systems, which helped maintain continued supplies.

(You can read the full research report on PepsiCo here >>>)

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include General Electric and Moderna.

Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation

Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it's expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.

A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks' just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.

See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA): Free Stock Analysis Report



Moderna, Inc. (MRNA): Free Stock Analysis Report



General Electric Company (GE): Free Stock Analysis Report



Netflix, Inc. (NFLX): Get Free Report



PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.