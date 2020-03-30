The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Clorox, Campbell, Hain Celestial, Ingredion and Grocery Outlet

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – March 30, 2020 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include The Clorox Company CLX, Campbell Soup Co. CPB, The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. HAIN, Ingredion Inc. INGR and Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. GO.

Here are highlights from Friday’s Analyst Blog:

5 Consumer Staples Stocks to Buy Amid Coronavirus-Led Rout

The coronavirus menace is not only wreaking havoc on communities but is affecting all business sectors, as social distancing remains the only way to contain it. The closing of businesses and stores across continents has done unprecedented damage to the global economy, sending jitters across all markets.

However, the demand for staples or essential goods seems to be soaring thanks to consumers’ panic-buying trends. Essentials like grocery, medicines, hand sanitizers, toilet paper, surface cleaners, disinfecting wipes, and packaged bottles have seen an unusual rise in demand over the past month.

This makes the role of consumer staples companies important. The companies are relentlessly working to increase the production of essential commodities to meet rising demand. Additionally, Pernod Richard and Diageo have also offered their distillers to produce alcohol-based hand sanitizers.

The consumer staples sector includes companies providing necessary and daily-use products. This makes the industry a defensive play, while the global markets continue to spiral down. This space has always been a go-to place for investors, who want to play it safe during extreme market fluctuations.

Despite the rout in global markets, some consumer staples stocks, with a favorable Zacks Rank, have witnessed upward estimate revisions for current-year earnings per share (EPS) in the past 30 days. At this critical stage, we suggest you invest in consumer staples stocks that have solid growth prospects and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

5 Prominent Picks

The Clorox Companyprimarily sells bleach and cleaning products across the United States and international markets. This Zacks Rank #1 company has an expected earnings growth rate of 1.6% for the current financial year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year earnings has improved 2.4% in the past seven days. It has an expected long-term earnings growth rate of 5.2%.

Campbell Soup Co.manufactures and markets high-quality branded convenience food and beverages. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The company has an expected earnings growth rate of 17.4% for the current financial year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year earnings has improved 6.7% in the past 30 days. This Zacks Rank #2 company has an expected long-term earnings growth rate of 6.1%.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. produces and sells various natural and organic food as well as personal care products, with operations in North America and Europe. The Zacks Rank #2 company has an expected earnings growth rate of 7.6% for the current financial year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has moved up 1.4% in the past 30 days.

Ingredion Inc.produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. This Zacks Rank #2 company has an expected earnings growth rate of 6% for the current financial year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has moved up 0.7% in the past 30 days.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp.operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. It offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, health and beauty, fresh meat and seafood, and organic. The company has an expected earnings growth rate of 8.9% for the current financial year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has improved 3.6% in the past seven days. This Zacks Rank #1 company has an expected long-term earnings growth rate of 11.3%.

The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All

Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.

See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>

Join us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/home.php#/pages/Zacks-Investment-Research/57553657748?ref=ts

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

http://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit http://www.zacks.com/performancefor information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.