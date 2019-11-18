The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Chevron, HSBC, Sanofi, Sony and Moody's

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – November 18, 2019 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Chevron CVX, HSBC Holdings HSBC, Sanofi SNY, Sony SNE and Moody's MCO.

Here are highlights from Friday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for Chevron, HSBC and Sanofi

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Chevron, HSBC Holdings and Sanofi. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Chevron’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Integrated Oil industry year to date (+12.1% vs. -0.2%). The Zacks analyst believes that Chevron’s well economics in the Permian also continues to show improvement as the company has been able to achieve a 40% reduction in its development and production costs since 2015.

The company’s existing project pipeline is among the best in the industry, targeting volume growth of around 4-7% in 2019 thanks to planned expansion in the Permian Basin.

However, the continued drop in Chevron's downstream segment earnings (partly attributable to a fall in domestic refined products sales margins) is a concern. In particular, Chevron's high-profile Gorgon LNG development in Australia is suffering from mechanical issues that may restrict its ramp-up.

Shares of HSBC have lost 12.9% in the past six months against Zacks Foreign Banks industry’s rise of 0.3%. The Zacks analyst believes that while the company’s initiatives to improve market share in the U.K. and China are likely to lead to an increase in expenses and hurt bottom-line growth, these efforts will support financials over the long term.

Its third-quarter 2019 results reflect lower revenues and rise in credit costs. Additionally, its initiatives to strengthen digital capabilities globally and improve operating efficiency through further restructuring actions will go a long way in supporting profitability.

However, slow economic growth in Europe, uncertainty over Brexit implications and weak loan demand are likely to continue hurting revenue growth. Given the dismal revenue growth assumptions, the company no longer expects to achieve its targeted return on tangible equity ratio next year.

Sanofi’s shares have gained 7.1% over the past three months against the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry's rise of 6.3%. The Zacks analyst believes that Sanofi’s Specialty Care segment is on a strong footing, particularly with the regular label expansion of Dupixent.

Dupixent is now annualizing at around €2 billion in sales after just around two years in the market and could prove to be key long-term driver. The performance of the Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare franchises also improved of late. Sanofi’s R&D pipeline is strong and it delivered impressive results with several positive data read-outs and the achievement of regulatory milestones this year.

However, headwinds include weak performance of the Diabetes unit, generic competition for many drugs and slower-than-expected uptake of core products like Praluent.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Sony and Moody's.

Free: Zacks’ Single Best Stock Set to Double

Today you are invited to download our just-released Special Report that reveals 5 stocks with the most potential to gain +100% or more in 2020. From those 5, Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This pioneering tech ticker had soared to all-time highs and then subsided to a price that is irresistible. Now a pending acquisition could super-charge the company’s drive past competitors in the development of true Artificial Intelligence. The earlier you get in to this stock, the greater your potential gain.

Download Free Report Now >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

http://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit http://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.