The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Chevron, Devon Energy, Dine Brands Global, Ahold and Conagra Brands

Brokers Are Recommending These Stocks for Good Reason

The way to win in any stock market is by keeping an open mind about all stocks, never being overly attached to any or afraid to exit too soon. And of course it’s also important to time exits and entries in a way that allows you to grab the value options.

With the pandemic in full swing and people generally unsure about the best way forward while being eager to get back to life, things can get even more complicated. Because now, you also need to figure out which companies can handle the situation better and which ones can come out the stronger.

If that sounds like a tall order, it may be worthwhile to also consult the experts. That’s what I’ve done here. I’ve brought together some stocks with good history, stocks that will generate the growth you’re looking for, operating in industries that are expected to do better than others, offering an income that can tide you over and also, stocks that are recommended by brokers-

Chevron Corp.

Chevron is one of the largest publicly traded oil and gas companies in the world with operations that span almost every corner of the globe. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, San Ramon, CA-based Chevron is fully integrated, meaning it participates in every aspect related to energy – from oil production to refining and marketing.

The company generates more than $146 billion in annual revenues and produces in excess of three million barrels per day of oil equivalent. Chevron currently churns out oil and natural gas at a 61/39 ratio. As of the end of 2019, the company had proved reserves of approximately 12.6 billion barrels of oil-equivalent.

The average broker recommendation is 1.77 (Value on the basis of Strong buy=1 to Strong Sell=5).

It carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The Zacks Rank is proprietary technology, so it may differ from broker recommendations.

The VGM Score is B. The value-growth-momentum score attempts to define the kind of investor a stock is recommended for. A score of A or B generally means that the stock suits risk appetites of all investors.

In the last 30 days, the EPS estimate for the current fiscal years went up from a loss of 3 cents to a profit of 27 cents. Next year’s estimate is up 25.9%.

The company has topped analyst estimates by an average 35.4% in the preceding four quarters.

The dividend yield is 5.84%.

Devon Energy Corp.

Oklahoma’s Devon Energy Corporation is engaged primarily in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. After the sale of substantially all oil and gas assets and operations in Canada in June 2019 and the Barnett Shale assets in December 2019, its oil and gas exploration and production activities are solely concentrated in the United States. At the end of 2019, Devon had proved reserves of approximately 757 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Average broker recommendation 1.83

Zacks Rank #2 (Buy)

VGM Score A

The EPS estimates for the current and next fiscal years are up 7.1% and 11.6% in the last 30 days.

Average surprise in the preceding four quarters 60.6%

Dividend yield 3.91%

Dine Brands Global, Inc.

Glendale, California-based Dine Brands Global is a full-service dining company. It operates and franchises restaurants under the Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar and IHOP brands. Applebee's restaurants offer casual and fast casual dining experiences while IHOP restaurants mainly focus on full table services.

Current average broker recommendation 2.00

Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy)

VGM Score B

The EPS estimates for the current and next fiscal years are up 24.3% and 4.8% in the last 30 days.

Average surprise in the preceding four quarters 9.2%

Dividend yield 7.75%

Ahold NV

Zaandam, Netherlands-based Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. provides retail stores which offer food and non-food products primarily in the U.S. and Europe. The company operates supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypers, pick-up points and gasoline stations as well as specialty stores.

Average broker recommendation 2.00

Zacks Rank #2 (Buy)

VGM Score A

The EPS estimates for the current and next fiscal years are up 2.7% and 2.1% in the last 30 days.

Average surprise in the preceding four quarters 5.2%

Dividend yield 3.01%

Conagra Brands Inc.

Chicago-based Conagra Brands is one of the leading branded food companies of North America. The company offers premium edible products. Some iconic brands of the company are Reddi-Wip, Hunt's, Healthy Choice, Frontera, Slim Jim, Blake's and Marie Callender.

Average broker recommendation 2.00

Zacks Rank #2 (Buy)

VGM Score A

The EPS estimates for the current and next fiscal years are up 4.2% and 5.7% in the last 30 days.

Average surprise in the preceding four quarters 6.8%

Dividend yield 2.40%

