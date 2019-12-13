The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Chevron, ConocoPhillips, Valero, Marathon and Murphy USA

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL –December 13, 2019 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Chevron CVX, ConocoPhillips COP, Valero Energy VLO, Marathon Petroleum MPC and Murphy USA Inc. MUSA.

Here are highlights from Wednesday’s Analyst Blog:

Crude Prices Fall on Surprise Build in U.S. Inventories

U.S. crude futures lost 48 cents, or 0.8%, to settle at $58.76 a barrel on Wednesday after a data report showed an unexpected rise in oil inventories, accompanied by a steep increase in gasoline and distillate supplies.

Below we review the EIA's Weekly Petroleum Status Report for the week ending Dec 6.

Crude Oil:The federal government’s EIA report revealed that crude inventories rose by 822,000 barrels, compared to the 1.8 million barrels decrease that energy analysts had expected. A combination of surging imports and lower refinery runs largely drove the surprise stockpile build with the world's biggest oil consumer even as U.S. production dropped from record levels. This puts the total domestic stocks at 447.9 million barrels – 1.3% above the year-ago figure and 4% higher than the five-year average.

Meanwhile, the oil market drew some support from a large stockpile draw at the Cushing terminal in Oklahoma. The key delivery hub for U.S. crude futures traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange saw inventories fall 3.4 million barrels to 40.4 million barrels.

The crude supply cover was down from 27.3 days in the previous week to 27.1 days. In the year-ago period, the supply cover was 25.5 days.

Turning to products, and it is a fairly bearish story as well.

Gasoline:Gasoline supplies increased for the fifth straight week. The fuel’s 5.4 million barrels jump is attributable to subdued demand. Analysts had forecast 3.3 million barrels climb. At 234.8 million barrels, the current stock of the most widely used petroleum product is 2.8% above the year-earlier level and exceeds the five-year average range by 5%.

Distillate:Distillate fuel supplies (including diesel and heating oil) were up for the third time in 12 weeks. The 4.1 million barrels increase was significantly higher than the supply climb of 2 million barrels that analysts were looking for. Current supplies – at 123.6 million barrels – are marginally lower than the year-ago level and remain 9% below the five-year average.

Refinery Rates:Refinery utilization was down 1.3% from the prior week to 90.6%.

About the Weekly Petroleum Status Report

The Energy Information Administration (EIA) Petroleum Status Report, containing data of the previous week ending Friday, outlines information regarding the weekly change in petroleum inventories held and produced by the U.S., both locally and abroad.

The report provides an overview of the level of reserves and their movements, thereby helping investors understand the demand/supply dynamics of petroleum products. It is an indicator of current oil prices and volatility that affect the businesses of the companies engaged in the oil and refining industry.

The data from EIA generally acts as a catalyst for crude prices and affect producers, such as Chevron and ConocoPhillips and refiners such as Valero Energy and Marathon Petroleum.

Want to Own an Energy Stock Now?

In case you are looking for a near-term energy play, Murphy USA Inc. might be an excellent selection. One of the leading independent retailer of motor fuel and convenience merchandise in the United States, the company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The El Dorado, AR-based company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2019 rise 14.3% over 30 days.

Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?

Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.

Ignited by new referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $6.7 billion to $20.2 billion in 2021. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.

See the pot trades we're targeting>>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

http://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit http://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.