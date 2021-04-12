The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Camping World, Thor Industries, Winnebago and LCI Industries

For Immediate Release

The COVID-19 pandemic renewed interest among consumers for recreational vehicles (“RVs”). This is because the pandemic-imposed travel restrictions to curb the spread of the virus, forcing people to cancel their vacation plans.

Even after the gradual easing of restrictions, the risks of availing public transport like flights prompted many first-time buyers to opt for RVs to go camping around the country or enjoy a vacation. Notably, this spark in demand for RVs looks set to continue this year as well.

Per a report by the RV Industry Association, RV shipments are expected to reach record highs in 2021, highlighting how the appeal of RVs and the outdoor lifestyle have been gaining steam among Americans.

Markedly, the report mentioned that 2021 RV shipments are expected to range between 523,139 and 543,572 units with the most likely year-end total being 533,356 units, up 23.9% from last year’s shipment of 430,412 units. Notably, the report highlighted factors like easing supply-related constraints, original equipment manufacturer plans to expand capacity and consumer demand outpacing the low inventory levels, contributing to the record-high projections for 2021.

In fact, 2021 has already started on a positive note for RV shipments as Americans continue to resort to them for planning their vacations and keep on adopting this lifestyle for a safer getaway. Notably, per another report by the RV Industry Association, total RV shipments for the month of February rose 30.1% on a year-over-year basis, marking the best February RV shipment total on a comparable record.

4 Stocks to Buy Now

The demand for RVs looks set to continue this year as more people gradually adopt the outdoor lifestyle again. This makes it a good time to invest in stocks that can make the most of this uptrend going forward. Notably, we have handpicked four such stocks that carry a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Camping World Holdings, through its subsidiaries, operates as an RV and outdoor retailer. The company currently has a Zacks Rank #1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings increased 53.7% over the past 60 days. The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 20.5%.

Thor Industriesdesigns, manufactures and sells RVs, and related parts and accessories. The company currently has a Zacks Rank #1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings increased 19.8% over the past 60 days. The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is more than 100%.

Winnebago Industries manufactures and sells RVs and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company currently has a Zacks Rank #1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings increased 22.3% over the past 60 days. The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is more than 100%.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of RVs and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. The company currently has a Zacks Rank #2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings increased 4.2% over the past 60 days. The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 36.8%.

