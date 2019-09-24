The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Bristol-Myers, Lockheed, Alphabet, Allergan and Kinder Morgan

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL –September 24, 2019 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Bristol-Myers Squibb BMY, Lockheed Martin LMT, Alphabet GOOGL, Allergan AGN and Kinder Morgan KMI.

Here are highlights from Monday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for Bristol Myers, Lockheed Martin and Alphabet

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Bristol-Myers Squibb, Lockheed Martin and Alphabet. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Bristol-Myers Squibb’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry in the past six months (+6.5% vs. -3%). The Zacks analyst thinks that Bristol-Myers’ lead immuno-oncology drug, Opdivo, continues to drive growth. Label expansion of the drug into additional indications should further boost the top line.

Empliciti and Sprycel are also performing well on label expansion. Moreover, Bristol-Myers has presence in other core therapeutic areas, including immunoscience and cardiovascular. Blood thinner drug, Eliquis, is expected to drive further growth, propelled by increased share in the novel oral anticoagulant market.

Meanwhile, the impending acquisition of Celgene will broaden the company’s oncology portfolio with the addition of the blockbuster drug, Revlimid. However, pipeline setbacks are concerns. The failure of the part 2 of the Checkmate-227 study was disappointing, given the potential in the NSCLC market.

(You can read the full research report on Bristol-Myers Squibb here >>> )

Shares of Lockheed Martin have gained 7.9% in the past three months, outperforming the Zacks Aerospace Defense industry’s rise of 5.1%. The Zacks analyst believes that Lockheed Martin enjoys strong demand for its high-end military equipment in domestic and international markets.

Lockheed Martin is also the largest U.S. defense contractor with a platform-centric focus that guarantees a steady inflow of follow-on orders from a leveraged presence in the Army, Air Force, Navy and IT programs. As a result, it witnesses solid order growth. In a year’s time, Lockheed Martin has outperformed the industry.

However, the company’s higher debt-to-equity ratio shows that the stock is highly leveraged when compared with its industry. Lockheed Martin also faces intense global competition for its broad portfolio of products and services. Additionally, suspension of the Turkish contract for the F-35 program may hurt the company’s operating results.

(You can read the full research report on Lockheed Martin here >>> ).

Alphabet’s shares have gained 17.7% year to date, outperforming the Zacks Internet Services industry’s rise of 3.8% over the same period. The Zacks analyst believes that Alphabet will continue to be driven by improving search & advertising revenues, hardware and AI.

The company’s strong focus on bolstering its presence in the cloud market on the back of expanding data centers and robust cloud offerings continues to aid growth. Its initiatives toward elimination of bad ads and introducing useful major search updates are tailwinds.

Google’s robust mobile search is also a positive. Its strong focus on innovation of its AI techniques and the home automation space is aiding business growth. However, the company’s growing litigation issues, growing competition and increased spending on YouTube might hurt profitability.

(You can read the full research report on Alphabet here >>> ).

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Allergan and Kinder Morgan.

Wall Street’s Next Amazon

Zacks EVP Kevin Matras believes this familiar stock has only just begun its climb to become one of the greatest investments of all time. It’s a once-in-a-generation opportunity to invest in pure genius.

Click for details >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

http://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit http://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.