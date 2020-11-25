The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Brinker, Constellation Brands, Travelzoo, Kraft Heinz and ODP

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – November 25, 2020 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include Brinker International Inc. EAT, Constellation Brands Inc. STZ, Travelzoo Inc. TZOO, The Kraft Heinz Company KHC and The ODP Corporation ODP.

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

5 Stocks to Feast On This Thanksgiving Week

Heading into the Thanksgiving week, U.S. stocks have been on a smooth ride buoyed by vaccine optimism and the potential for a divided government even with the spike in new coronavirus cases, which is weighing on investors’ sentiment.

History shows that the holiday-shortened week is a bullish feast for stock investors –– even those with low volumes. Per the article on yahoo finance, the S&P 500 Index has gained 0.59% on average during the week over the past 50 years and the week is positive 70% of the time.

The index generally struggles in the first couple of days of the week but the day before Thanksgiving and the day after have been impressive for the stocks. The day before Thanksgiving has been positive 78% of the time, averaging a gain of 0.3% while the day after Thanksgiving has averaged a 0.2% return over the past 50 years and has been positive 66% of the time.

Given the historical trends, this Thanksgiving week is expected to shower gains though the celebrations seem different with fewer gatherings and social distancing, and perhaps even remote family get-togethers. While a record number of new COVID-19 cases and travel warnings from the Centers for Disease Control have taken away the sheen from the transportation sector, restaurants, food and beverage sectors will continue to shine. Plus, e-commerce and online channels will also get a boost this Thanksgiving week as the pandemic has led to an accelerated shift to e-commerce.

According to the latest data from the American Farm Bureau Federation, the average cost of serving 10 people for Thanksgiving is expected to be $46.90 (or under $5.00 per person), 4% cheaper than last year and the lowest since 2020. The shopping list includes a 16-pound turkey, stuffing, sweet potatoes, rolls and butter, green peas, fresh cranberries, a vegetable tray, a homemade pumpkin pie, whipped cream, and coffee with milk.

A report from LendingTree showed that Americans will spend $475 hosting Thanksgiving, including food, drink and home decor, up 53% from 2019, with smaller get-togethers. About 41% of Americans plan to host guests on Thanksgiving, up from 33% in 2019. Thanksgiving hosts are expected to shell out $343.26 on food and drink, plus $131.74 on new houseware like dishes, furniture, linens and décor. Hosts will spend an average of $52.78 per guest.

Investors could take advantage of this week’s historically bullish feast with the stocks in the food, beverages, e-commerce and remote working industries. These stocks have a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), VGM Score of B or better, and a positive earnings estimate revision for the holiday quarter over the past one month:

Brinker International Inc.

It primarily owns, operates, develops and franchises various restaurants under Chili’s Grill & Bar (Chili’s) and Maggiano’s Little Italy (Maggiano’s) brands. The stock saw solid earnings estimates revision of 17 cents over the past month for the holiday quarter and carries a Zacks Rank #1. It has a VGM Score of B. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Constellation Brands Inc.

This company produces and markets beer, wine and spirits. It is the third-largest beer company and a leading, high-end wine company in the United States. The stock has seen a positive earnings estimate revision of 4 cents over the past 30 days for the holiday quarter. The stock has a Zacks Rank #3 and VGM Score of B.

Travelzoo Inc.

This Internet media company is engaged in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from companies. The stock saw a positive earnings estimate of 4 cents for the current quarter in a month. It has a Zacks Rank #2 and VGM Score of A.

The Kraft Heinz Company

This is one of the largest consumer packaged food and beverage companies in North America. The stock saw a solid earnings estimate of 5 cents for the current quarter in a month. It has a Zacks Rank #3 and VGM Score of A.

The ODP Corporation

It is one of the leading providers of business services, products and digital workplace technology solutions through an integrated B2B distribution platform. The stock saw a solid earnings estimate revision of 58 cents over the past 30 days for the holiday quarter. The ODP Corporation has a Zacks Rank #1 and VGM Score of A.

Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation

Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.

A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.

See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>

Join us on Facbook: http://www.facebook.com/home.php#/pages/Zacks-Investment-Research/57553657748?ref=ts

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

http://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit http://www.zacks.com/performancefor information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Brinker International, Inc. (EAT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Constellation Brands Inc (STZ): Free Stock Analysis Report



The ODP Corporation (ODP): Free Stock Analysis Report



The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Travelzoo Inc. (TZOO): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.