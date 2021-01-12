The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Boeing, Airbus, General Dynamics and Embraer

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – January 12, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: The Boeing Company BA, Airbus SE EADSY, General Dynamics Corporation GD and Embraer S.A. ERJ.

Here are highlights from Monday’s Analyst Blog:

Will Jet Makers Recover from Low Deliveries, Penalties Soon?

The commercial aerospace market has been suffering significantly ever since the coronavirus outbreak turned out to be a global crisis in March 2020. While the airlines industry remains probably the most affected by the pandemic, aircraft manufacturing stocks are next in line.

In particular, the two dominating jet makers – Boeing and Airbus – that together constitute more than 90% of commercial aircraft space have faltered, thereby taking down with them the entire market’s fate. Although COVID-19 cannot be blamed alone for Boeing’s collapse, the pandemic surely played a vital role in this stock’s decline over the past year.

Airbus’ Plight

For Airbus, the COVID-19 crisis turned out to be a real growth inhibitor, which caused its 2020 deliveries to slump 34% to 566 jets from the record 863 planes that it delivered in 2019. Moreover, Airbus announced 268 aircraft sales for 2020, which suffered an annual deterioration of 65%.

Although global air traffic started to recover after reaching its all-time low point in last April, relapse of the pandemic in different parts of the world from time to time has slowed down the recovery procedure. This in turn has forced airlines to cancel deliveries of new jets from aircraft manufacturers in most cases or delay the same, thereby hurting these jet makers’ share price performance.

Airbus’ shares lost 8.1% from March until the end of 2020. Interestingly, prices of most stocks have been witnessing some growth over the past month on renewed hopes of recovery after the success of COVID-19 vaccine trials news surfaced.

Boeing’s Woes

Boeing’s 2020 story is a bit different from Airbus, considering the fact that uncertainty revolving around its flagship 737 Max product line added to the woes of this U.S. plane maker. Notably, 737 Max got grounded in March 2019, following two fatal crashes that caused loss of more than 300 lives. This grounding caused new orders to dry up, which, in turn led Boeing to cut down production rate for this jetliner in the following month and ultimately stop production activity beginning January 2020.

In November, Boeing won the final approval from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for flying its 737 Max jets, after a series of investigations and regulatory reviews. However, the FAA plans to conduct in-person inspections of the approximately 450 737 stored jets, before delivery, which may take a year or more to get completed. Now, amid the pandemic where social distancing is the need of the hour, how fast these in-person inspections will be logistically possible remains a question.

Despite the flight approval for 737, investors were not much encouraged to spend on the stock.

In terms of delivery, the pandemic was a dampener causing deliveries of other of its commercial flagships like 787 Dreamliner to soar. As of Nov 30, 2020, Boeing managed to deliver only 118 aircraft compared with 380 jets it delivered in 2019. Its net orders at the end of November, came in at a negative of 1,048 compared to positive 242 net orders in 2019.

Consequently, Boeing’s share price has lost 22.2% since March until the end of 2020.

A Long Road to Recovery

Boeing recently agreed to pay more than $2.5 billion in penalties, including nearly $1.8 billion in compensation for airlines, to resolve charges of misleading U.S. aviation authorities in connection with the company’s 737 Max aircraft, after a meeting with the Justice Department. No doubt this will keep Boeing’s operational results under pressure over the short term.

On a brighter note, the rollout of vaccines in some parts of the world raises hopes that the pandemic situation will gradually neutralize, perhaps by the end of this year or early next year. Thereafter, air travel is expected to reach its pre-pandemic levels, although not in the short term.

For instance, Airbus continues to expect that air traffic will reach its 2019 level again between 2023 and 2025. We expect the situation to improve over the next few years, which will boost the growth trajectory of Boeing, Airbus along with other commercial jet makers like General Dynamics and Embraer.

Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that have beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.4% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

See these time-sensitive tickers now >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



The Boeing Company (BA): Free Stock Analysis Report



General Dynamics Corporation (GD): Free Stock Analysis Report



EmbraerEmpresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (ERJ): Free Stock Analysis Report



Airbus Group (EADSY): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.