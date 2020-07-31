The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: BGS, MNST, MED, NUS and FLO

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – July 31, 2020 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include B&G Foods Inc. BGS, Monster Beverage Corp. MNST, Medifast Inc. MED, Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. NUS and Flowers Foods Inc. FLO.

Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:

Top 5 Consumer Staples Stocks Ahead of Q2 Earnings Results

Disappointing performance in the coronavirus-impacted first-quarter 2020 earnings season is still continuing. The pandemic-induced economic disaster has taken a significant toll on corporate earnings.

However, the consumer staples sector has so far reported relatively better results despite the decline of the overall sector's earnings year over year. This sector is likely to maintain this performance for the rest of this earnings season.

Disappointing Second-Quarter Results & Projections

As of Jul 29, 205 S&P 500 members reported second-quarter 2020 earnings results. Total earnings of these companies are down 40.2% from the same period last year on 7.6% lower revenues. Of the total, 76.1% surpassed EPS estimates and 64.9% outpaced revenue estimates.

Overall, second-quarter earnings for the S&P 500 Index are projected to be down 41.1% year over year on 8.9% lower revenues. Notably, first-quarter earnings of companies on the S&P 500 Index were down 13.5% on 1.4% higher revenues. (Read More: An Improving Earnings Outlook Despite Covid-19 Concerns)

Consumer Staples Sector is Doing Relatively Better

The consumer staples sector includes companies that provide necessities and products for daily use. This makes the sector defensive in nature. Therefore, this has always been a go-to place for investors, who want to play it safe during extreme market fluctuations. Adding stocks from the consumer staples basket lends more stability to portfolios during uncertain market conditions.

As of Apr 29, 51.9% of the sector’s market cap in the S&P 500 companies has reported. Total earnings of these companies are down a mere 0.3% from the same period last year on 5.4% lower revenues.

Of the total, 91.7% have surpassed EPS estimates and 66.7% have outpaced revenue estimates. Notably, overall, second-quarter earnings of this sector within the S&P 500 Index, are projected to be down 16.3% year over year on 9.4% lower revenues.

Our Top Picks

We have narrowed down our search to five consumer staples stocks that are slated to report second-quarter earnings results within the next seven trading days. Each of these stocks carries either a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and has a positive Earnings ESP. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Our research shows that for stocks with the combination of a Zacks Rank #3 or better and a positive Earnings ESP, the chance of an earnings beat is as high as 70%. These stocks are expected to soar after earnings release. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

B&G Foods Inc. manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. The company has an Earnings ESP of +1.56%.

B&G Foods has an expected earnings growth rate of 34.2% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year has improved by 2.3% over the last 30 days. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.4%, on average. The company is set to release earnings results on Jul 30, after the closing bell.

Monster Beverage Corp. develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands and Other. The company has an Earnings ESP of +2.35%.

Monster Beverage has an expected earnings growth rate of 3% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year has improved by 0.5% over the last 30 days. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 1.8%, on average. The company is set to release earnings results on Aug 4, after the closing bell.

Medifast Inc. manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company has an Earnings ESP of +2.53%.

Medifast has an expected earnings growth rate of 19% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year has improved by 3.2% over the last 30 days. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.3%, on average. The company is set to release earnings results on Aug 5, after the closing bell.

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. d evelops and distributes a wide range of premium cosmetics, beauty, personal care and wellness products. The company has an Earnings ESP of +6.35%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Bonanza Nu Skin Enterprises' current-year earnings has improved 11.2% over the last 30 days. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 13.5%, on average. The company is set to release earnings results on Aug 5, after the closing bell.

Flowers Foods Inc. produces packaged bakery foods in the United States specializing in baked food products as well as produces a wide range of breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes and tortillas. The company has an Earnings ESP of +9.41%.

Flowers Foods has an expected earnings growth rate of 14.6% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year has improved by 0.9% over the last 30 days. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.7%, on average. The company is set to release earnings results on Aug 6, after the closing bell.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

Join us on Facbook: http://www.facebook.com/home.php#/pages/Zacks-Investment-Research/57553657748?ref=ts

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

http://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit http://www.zacks.com/performancefor information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.