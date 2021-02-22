The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Berkshire Hathaway, Walmart, Home Depot, CVS Health and Booking Holdings

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – February 22, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. BRK.B, Walmart Inc. WMT, The Home Depot, Inc. HD, CVS Health Corporation CVS and Booking Holdings Inc. BKNG.

Here are highlights from Friday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for Berkshire Hathaway, Walmart and Home Depot

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Berkshire Hathaway, Walmart and Home Depot. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Berkshire Hathaway shares have outperformed the Zacks Insurance - Property and Casualty industry in the year to date period (+5.1% vs. +4.5%). The Zacks analyst believes that continued insurance business growth fuels increase in float, drives earnings and generates maximum return on equity.

The non-insurance businesses are delivering improved results with increased revenues over the past few years. A sturdy capital level provides further impetus. Furthermore, a strong cash position supports earnings-accretive bolt-on buyouts and indicates the company's financial flexibility.

However, exposure to catastrophe loss induces earnings volatility and also affects the property and casualty underwriting results of Berkshire. Huge capital expenditure remains a headwind for the company.

Shares of Walmart have gained +5.4% in the last six months against the Zacks Supermarkets industry’s gain of +5.1%. The Zacks analyst believes that the company has been benefiting from a high pandemic-led demand, especially in the e-commerce channel that remained strong in all units.

However, the stock took a hit following the company’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. During the quarter, high COVID-19 costs and repayment of property tax relief in the U.K. hurt the adjusted operating income.

Additionally, management’s fiscal 2022 view suggests a decline in net sales and earnings per share, mainly due to divestitures. Nonetheless, earnings and sales grew year over year in the quarter, with U.S. comp sales rising for the 26th straight time.

Home Depot’s shares have gained +4.9% over the past three months against the Zacks Retail Building Products industry’s rise of +8%. The Zacks analyst believes that interconnected retail strategy and underlying technology infrastructure have helped boost web traffic in the recent past.

The company also gained from strong growth in its Pro and DIY customer categories. During the third-quarter fiscal 2020, the company witnessed continued strong demand for home improvement projects as customers spent more time at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

It is effectively adapting to the high-demand environment, driven by investments in its business over the years. However, soft margins have partly weighed on the company’s results.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include CVS Health and Booking.

