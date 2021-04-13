The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Berkshire Hathaway, Thermo Fisher, T-Mobile, Medtronic and Square

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – April 13, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. BRK.B, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. TMO, T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS, Medtronic plc MDT and Square, Inc. SQ.

Here are highlights from Monday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for Berkshire, Thermo Fisher and T-Mobile

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Berkshire Hathaway, Thermo Fisher, and T-Mobile. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today's research reports here >>>

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway have outperformed the Zacks Insurance - Property and Casualty industry over the past year (+41.7% vs. +30.5%). The Zacks analyst believes that continued insurance business growth fuels increase in float, drive earnings and generates maximum return on equity.

Berkshire's inorganic growth story remains impressive with strategic acquisitions. A strong cash position supports earnings-accretive bolt-on buyouts and indicates the company's financial flexibility. The non-insurance businesses are delivering improved results with increased revenues over the past few years.

A sturdy capital level provides further impetus. However, exposure to catastrophe loss induces earnings volatility and also affects the property and casualty underwriting results of Berkshire. Huge capital expenditure remains a headwind for the company.

(You can read the full research report on Berkshire Hathaway here >>> )

Thermo Fisher's shares have gained +2% over the last six months against the Zacks Medical Instruments industry's loss of -1%. The Zacks analyst believes that several takeovers including Advanced Bioprocessing buyout from BD and Patheon have helped Thermo Fisher expand its inorganic growth profile.

In terms of end market, pharma and biotech registered growth on robust performance in bioproduction and pharma services in the fourth quarter of 2020. In diagnostics and healthcare, the company experienced exceptionally high demand for COVID-19 testing.

A strong capital structure looks encouraging. However, the coronavirus outbreak has massively disrupted the global supply chain. Foreign currency fluctuations and competitive landscape are major downsides.

(You can read the full research report on Thermo Fisher here >>> )

Shares of T-Mobile have gained +1.3% in the past three months against the Zacks National Wireless industry's gain of +2.6%. The Zacks analyst believes that T-Mobile operates in a fiercely competitive and almost saturated U.S. telecom market. Also, several promotional activities to lure customers from rivals hurt its profitability.

However, the wireless carrier is confident of its ability to build the largest and fastest 5G network in the United States. Its Extended Range 5G covers 287 million people across 1.6 million square miles. It also covers 125 million people with Ultra Capacity 5G and is on track to reach 200 million by the end of 2021.

T-Mobile is considered the leader with the most Android smartphone customers in the country. It is expanding its Home Internet pilot extensively while preparing to launch the 5G Home Internet service.

(You can read the full research report on T-Mobile here >>> )

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Medtronic and Square.

These Stocks Are Poised to Soar Past the Pandemic

The COVID-19 outbreak has shifted consumer behavior dramatically, and a handful of high-tech companies have stepped up to keep America running. Right now, investors in these companies have a shot at serious profits. For example, Zoom jumped 108.5% in less than 4 months while most other stocks were sinking.

Our research shows that 5 cutting-edge stocks could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for "stay at home" technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of this decade, especially for those who get in early.

See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Medtronic PLC (MDT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B): Free Stock Analysis Report



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO): Free Stock Analysis Report



TMobile US, Inc. (TMUS): Free Stock Analysis Report



Square, Inc. (SQ): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.