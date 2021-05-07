The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Berkshire Hathaway, Oracle, FedEx, Freeport-McMoRan and General Dynamics

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – May 7, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. BRK.B, Oracle Corporation ORCL, FedEx Corporation FDX, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. FCX and General Dynamics Corporation GD.

Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for Berkshire Hathaway, Oracle and FedEx

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Berkshire Hathaway, Oracle, and FedEx. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway have outperformed the Zacks Insurance - Property and Casualty industry in the last one-year period (+63% vs. +51.1%). The Zacks analyst believes that a strong cash position supports earnings-accretive bolt-on buyouts and indicates the company's financial flexibility.

Furthermore, continued insurance business growth fuels increase in float, drives earnings and generates maximum return on equity. A sturdy capital level provides further impetus. However, exposure to catastrophe loss induces earnings volatility and also affects the property and casualty underwriting results of the company.

Oracle shares have gained +39.3% over the last six months against the Zacks Computer Software industry’s gain of +11.8%. The Zacks analyst believes that Oracle is gaining from ongoing momentum across its cloud business, driven by solid adoption of data cloud solutions, Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Autonomous Database offerings.

Further, strong uptake of cloud-based solutions, comprising NetSuite ERP and Fusion ERP, bodes well. Solid demand for the Oracle Dedicated Region Cloud@Customer supported by ML is also anticipated to drive the top line. However, increased spending on product enhancements amid stiff competition in the cloud market is likely to limit margin expansion.

Shares of FedEx have gained +19.6% in the past three months against the Zacks Air Freight and Cargo industry’s gain of +27%. The Zacks analyst believes that FedEx is benefiting significantly from the coronavirus-driven rise in e-commerce demand.

Further, higher Ground revenues are boosting the company’s top line. This makes the company’s acquisition of Chicago-based e-commerce platform, ShopRunner, a prudent move. However, escalating operating expenses pose a threat to the company’s bottom line. High capital expenditures may further impede bottom-line growth.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Freeport-McMoRan and General Dynamics.

