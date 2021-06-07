The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Berkshire Hathaway, Coca-Cola, Oracle Corp, General Motors, and FedEx

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – June 7, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. BRK.B, The Coca-Cola Company KO, Oracle Corporation ORCL, General Motors Company GM, and FedEx Corporation FDX.

Here are highlights from Friday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for Berkshire Hathaway, Coca Cola and Oracle

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Berkshire Hathaway, The CocaCola Co. and Oracle Corp. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today's research reports here >>>

Berkshire Hathaway shares have outperformed the Zacks Insurance - Property and Casualty industry in the last one-year period (+45.5% vs. +31.4%) on the back of the financial conglomerate's impressive investments over the years. A strong cash position supports earnings-accretive bolt-on buyouts and indicates the company's financial flexibility.

Continued insurance business growth fuels increase in float, drives earnings and generates maximum return on equity. The non-insurance businesses are delivering improved results with increased revenues over the past few years. A sturdy capital level provides further impetus.

However, exposure to catastrophe loss induces earnings volatility and also affects the property and casualty underwriting results of Berkshire. Huge capital expenditure remains a headwind for the company.

(You can read the full research report on Berkshire Hathaway here >>>)

Shares of CocaCola have modestly outperformed the Zacks Beverages - Soft drinks industry in the last three-month period (+9.6% vs. +7.8%), thanks to its robust earnings surprise trend that continued in first-quarter 2021. This marked the sixth straight quarter of earnings beat.

Additionally, the top line beat estimates after reporting a miss in the prior-quarter. Also, revenues grew 5% year over year, while organic revenues were up 6%. The Zacks analyst believes that the company's top line benefited from better price/mix and an increase in concentrate sales.

Gains from aggressive cost management aided margins. The company is poised to gain from the streamlining of portfolio and accelerating investments to expand digital presence.

However, continued pressures in the away-from-home channel, which account for nearly half of its revenues, affected revenues. Also, gains in the global value share in NARTD beverages was offset by negative channel mix.

(You can read the full research report on CocaCola here >>>)

Oracle shares have outperformed the Zacks Computer – Software industry in the year-to-date period (+25.3% vs. +8.9%). The Zacks analyst believes that Oracle is gaining from ongoing momentum witnessed across its cloud business, driven by solid adoption of data cloud solutions, Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Autonomous Database offerings.

Further, strong uptake of cloud-based solutions, comprising NetSuite ERP and Fusion ERP, bodes well. Also, companies like MercadoLibre, Xactly, 8x8 and Zoom Video have selected Oracle Cloud Infrastructure services, which is a testament to the strength of its cloud offerings.

Solid demand for the Oracle Dedicated Region Cloud@Customer supported by ML is also anticipated to drive the top line. Moreover, partnership with Accenture favors prospects.

However, rising spend on product enhancements amid stiff competition in the cloud market is likely to limit margin expansion.

(You can read the full research report on Oracle here >>>)

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include General Motors, and FedEx.

