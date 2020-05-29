The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, InflaRx, Legrand, Innate Pharma and DiaSorin

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – May 29, 2020 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft BAYRY, InflaRx N.V. IFRX, Legrand SA LGRVF, Innate Pharma S.A. IPHA and DiaSorin S.p.A. DSRLF.

Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:

Europe Equities Hot on Stimulus Optimism: 5 Picks

Europe equities finished in the green for the third straight trading session on May 27, recovering almost half the losses incurred due to the coronavirus outbreak in the February-March period.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index went up 0.2% on May 27 and closed at its highest level since Mar 6. What’s more, the broader index is now on track for its best performance in May in a decade. So far this month, the index has risen 2.9%.

Among other primary bourses, the German DAX, France’s CAC 40 index and U.K.’s FTSE 100 were up 1.7%, 1.9% and 1.5%, respectively, on May 27. Shares in peripheral Europe also moved north, with Greece leading the gains with 3.9%.

Individually, shares from nearly all sectors scaled upward. Banking stocks extended gains, with Spain’s Banco Santander’s stock rising 5.6% on May 27.

Airline and travel related stocks also picked up, with TUI Group’s shares surging 27%. Shares of Jet and Deutsche Lufthansa rose 9% and 5%, respectively, while automobile manufacturer Renault witnessed a 17% uptick.

So, why did Europe stocks gain in the first place? This is mainly because of growing optimism surrounding the Europe economy’s slow recovery as virus-related lockdown measures are gradually easing with not many new coronavirus cases.

But most importantly, prospects of a coronavirus stimulus package from the European Union boosted investors’ sentiment. In fact, stimulus optimism overshadowed the lingering U.S.-China tensions as well as European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde’s concerns that the Eurozone economy may shrink between 8% and 12% this year.

The European Union is widely expected to announce a new fiscal stimulus package of 750 billion euros ($823 billion) in an attempt to protect the Eurozone economy that has been ravaged by the pandemic.

Of the total bailout package, 500 billion euros will be given as grant to member states and another 250 billion euros could be available in loans. Under the proposal, Italy, France and Greece will get 81.8, 39 and 22.5 billion euros, respectively. And in order to fund the bailout package, the European Union will borrow 750 billion euros from financial markets.

The money will mostly be used in reforms, while a bulk portion of it will be used to improve healthcare systems in the Eurozone. The fund will also be used to support companies in critical sectors like infrastructure and technology.

The allocation of these funds will be done via the European budget, which is a common basket that receives aids from all 27 member countries and finances various projects across the Eurozone.

Buy These 5 Top European Stocks Now

Given Europe stocks’ rally on hopes that the European Union will unveil large stimulus package to reduce the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, investing in the same seems judicious. We have, thus, picked five such stocks that flaunt a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft is a life sciences company. The company’s segments are Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Animal Health and Covestro. Pharmaceutical products launched over the last few quarters should continue to drive the company’s top line. At the same time, Bayer has made several acquisitions and entered into a number of deals to boost its portfolio in the past few quarters. The company currently has a Zacks Rank #2. The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current and next year is 5.7% and 15.5%, respectively.

InflaRx N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology. The company currently has a Zacks Rank #1. The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current quarter is 10.6%.

Legrand SA provides electrical and digital building infrastructures. The Zacks Rank #2 company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 10.1%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Innate Pharma S.A. discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications. The company currently has a Zacks Rank #2. The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the next year is a staggering 400%.

DiaSorin S.p.A. develops, manufactures, and distributes immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics tests for private and hospital analysis laboratories. The company currently has a Zacks Rank #1. The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the next year is 26.3%.

Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.1% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

See these time-sensitive tickers now >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

http://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit http://www.zacks.com/performancefor information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.