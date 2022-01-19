The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Bank of America Corp., Broadcom Inc., Royal Dutch Shell plc, Automatic Data Processing, Inc. and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – January 19, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Bank of America Corp. BAC, Broadcom Inc. AVGO, Royal Dutch Shell plc ( RDS.A ), Automatic Data Processing, Inc. ADP and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. VRTX.

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for BofA, Broadcom and Royal Dutch Shell

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Bank of America Corp., Broadcom Inc., and Royal Dutch Shell plc. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Shares of Bank of America have outperformed the Zacks Major Regional Banks industry over the past year (+48.2% vs. +36.4%). The Zacks analyst believes that Efforts to improve revenue growth, strong balance sheet and expansion into new markets will support Bank of America.

Opening of new branches, enhancing digital capabilities, initiatives to manage expenses, and a solid IB pipeline are likely to continue supporting its financials. BAC will keep enhancing shareholder value through impressive capital deployment activities. A low interest rate environment, however, is likely to keep hurting Bank of America's margins in the near-term.

(You can read the full research report on Bank of America here >>> )

Broadcom shares have gained +17.6% over the past three months against the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry’s gain of +14.2%. The Zacks analyst believes that Broadcom has been benefiting from continued strength across both Semiconductor solutions and Infrastructure software verticals.

In fourth-quarter fiscal 2021, Semiconductor revenues benefited from higher demand for wireless solutions as well as momentum in networking and broadband solutions. Synergies from acquisitions of CA and Symantec’s enterprise security business also aided results. An upbeat first quarter guidance on the back of an uptick in broadband, networking and wireless revenues bodes well for the long term.

(You can read the full research report on Broadcom here >>> )

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell have gained +38% in the last six months against the Zacks International Integrated Oil industry’s gain of +36.1%. The Zacks analyst believes that Shell is set to witness capital appreciation on the back of a slew of tailwinds.

RDS.A recently pledged to return $5.5 billion from the Permian sale proceeds via buybacks. This follows $1.5 billion worth of share repurchases in December. It should also benefit from its position as a key supplier of liquefied natural gas. Shell is also poised for long-term cash flow growth on the back of attractive growth opportunities.

(You can read the full research report on Royal Dutch Shell here >>> )

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Automatic Data Processing, Inc. and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performancefor information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.