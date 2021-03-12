The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Bank of America, Cisco Systems, Boeing, Citigroup and The Progressive Corp

For Immediate Release

Top Research Reports for Bank of America, Cisco and Boeing

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Bank of America, Cisco Systems and The Boeing Company. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Bank of America shares have outperformed the Zacks Major Regional Banks industry over the past year (+82.3% vs. +73.9%). The Zacks analyst believes that opening of new branches, improvement in digital offerings and efforts to manage expenses are expected to aid the company's profitability in the quarters ahead.

The company is likely to continue to enhance shareholder value through sustained capital deployments. However, near-zero interest rates and no near-term chance of any change in the same are expected to keep hurting the bank’s margins and interest income to an extent.

Further, the company's high dependence on the volatile nature of the capital markets to generate fee income makes us apprehensive.

Shares of Cisco have gained +20.2% in the last six months against the Zacks Computer Networking industry’s gain of +20.1%. The Zacks analyst believes that Cisco is well-positioned to benefit from robust adoption of identity and access, advanced threat and unified threat management security solutions amid high growth in Internet traffic.

Further, ongoing momentum in Webex video conferencing and business productivity offerings on account of COVID-19 induced work-from-home demand environment remains noteworthy.

Moreover, strong demand for Catalyst 9000 family of switches, and recovery across Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), holds promise. Nonetheless, weakness in the enterprise end markets and coronavirus crisis-led supply chain constraints is likely to weigh on revenues, at least in the near term.

Boeing shares have gained +10.6% over the past three months against the Zacks Aerospace & Defense industry’s gain of +3.5%. The Zacks analyst believes that long-term prospects of the global services unit and increasing fiscal defense budget will drive Boeing's growth.

Further, its revenue exposure is spread across more than 90 countries around the globe. While Boeing’s commercial business has not been performing well for the past couple of quarters on account of lower deliveries, the outlook for the company's defense business remains optimistic.

However, Airbus beat Boeing as the world's largest plane maker in 2019 for the first time and again in 2020. Impact of COVID-19 on global air traffic has put Boeing’s 777X product line in jeopardy. Moreover, the company had to reduce its production rate for its 787 and 777 jet programs due to the pandemic.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Citigroup and The Progressive.

