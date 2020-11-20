The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Bank of America, Broadcom, Lowe's, Wells Fargo and Duke Energy

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – November 20, 2020 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Bank of America Corporation BAC, Broadcom Inc. AVGO, Lowe's Companies, Inc. LOW, Wells Fargo & Company WFC and Duke Energy Corporation DUK.

Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for Bank of America, Broadcom & Lowe's

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Bank of America, Broadcom and Lowe's Companies. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Bank of America shares have outperformed the Zacks Major Regional Banks industry in the year to date period (-24% vs. -26.8%). The Zacks analyst believes that opening of new branches, steady improvement in digital offerings and efforts to manage expenses are likely to support profitability.

Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters. The company’s third-quarter 2020 results reflect low rates, less loan demand and subdued fee income growth. A strong balance sheet and liquidity position are expected to continue aiding the company's financials amid economic slowdown.

However, near-zero interest rates and no near-term chance of any change in the same are expected to continue hurting the bank’s margins and interest income. Also, coronavirus-induced concerns are likely to further hamper business activities. Thus, loan growth is expected to be muted in the near term.

(You can read the full research report on Bank of America here >>> )

Shares of Broadcom have gained +21.2% over the past year against the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry’s rise of +42.6%. The Zacks analyst believes that Broadcom is poised to benefit from robust adoption of Wi-Fi 6 in access gateway, and cable DOCSIS 3.1 products.

Acceleration in 5G deployment, significant production ramp up and increase in radio frequency (RF) content favors prospects. Further, synergies from acquisitions of CA and Symantec’s enterprise security business are anticipated to bolster the company’s presence in the infrastructure software vertical. The company has also provided encouraging guidance for Q4 on strong uptick in wireless revenues, which bodes well.

However, anticipated sluggishness in enterprise demand might impact server storage revenues. Efforts to reduce channel inventory amid COVID-19 crisis-induced market uncertainty and increasing lead times, is likely to weigh on industrial revenues.

(You can read the full research report on Broadcom here >>> )

Lowe's shares have gained +27.9% over the past six months against the Zacks Building Products - Retail industry’s rise of +18%. The Zacks analyst believes that Lowe’s has been gaining from sturdy growth across all merchandise segments and geographies. Also improved omni-channel capabilities are boosting sales on lowes.com.

In third quarter, earnings and sales outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate and grew year on year. Results gained from strong demand from the company's do-it-yourself and pro customers. Moreover, the company’s online sales continued to grow, backed by strong demand and improved omni-channel offerings.

However, the company’s fourth-quarter earnings view came in below analysts’ expectations. Higher operating expenses related to the pandemic and expansion of supply chain infrastructures is likely to put pressure on the company’s performance in the fourth quarter. Also sales growth is expected to moderate in the said quarter, due to seasonal demand pattern.

(You can read the full research report on Lowe's here >>> )

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Wells Fargo and Duke Energy.

These Stocks Are Poised to Soar Past the Pandemic

The COVID-19 outbreak has shifted consumer behavior dramatically, and a handful of high-tech companies have stepped up to keep America running. Right now, investors in these companies have a shot at serious profits. For example, Zoom jumped 108.5% in less than 4 months while most other stocks were sinking.

Our research shows that 5 cutting-edge stocks could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of this decade, especially for those who get in early.

See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Bank of America Corporation (BAC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Duke Energy Corporation (DUK): Free Stock Analysis Report



Lowes Companies, Inc. (LOW): Free Stock Analysis Report



Wells Fargo & Company (WFC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Broadcom Inc. (AVGO): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.