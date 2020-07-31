The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: BAC, INTC, GS, BA and ADP

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – July 31, 2020 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include Bank of America Corp. BAC, Intel Corp. INTC, The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS, Boeing Company BA and Automatic Data Processing, Inc ADP.

Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for Bank of America, Intel and Goldman Sachs

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Bank of America Corp., Intel Corp. and The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today's research reports here

Shares of Bank of America have lost -18.7% over the past one-year period against the Zacks Banks - Major Regional industry’s fall of -24.3%. The Zacks analyst believes that a strong balance sheet and liquidity position are expected to support the company's financials amid economic slowdown. In fact, its second-quarter 2020 results showed impressive capital markets performance, partially offset by reserve builds and lower rates.

However, near-zero interest rates are expected to hurt the bank’s margins and interest income. Also, coronavirus-induced concerns will likely continue to hamper business activities. Thus, loan growth is expected to be muted.

(You can read the full research report on Bank of America here >>>)

Intel shares have declined -5.2% over the past one-year period, in contrast the Zacks Semiconductor - General industry soared +36.0%. The Zacks analyst believes that declining PC total addressable market, and production delays pertaining to 7 nm ramp up remain concerns. Also, coronavirus crisis-led weakness in retail, vision, automotive and industrial end markets is a headwind.

However, solid uptake of 5G networking solutions, higher Wi-Fi and modem sales and solid notebook demand, improvement in NAND pricing trends that led to higher ASPs, and Optane bit growth, remain tailwinds.

(You can read the full research report on Intel here >>>)

Goldman Sachs shares have gained +12.3% over the past three months against the Zacks Financial - Investment Bank industry’s rise of +14.6%. The Zacks analyst believes that the company’s second-quarter 2020 results reflected higher revenues, solid capital position, along with elevated expenses and provisions. Goldman’s solid position in worldwide announced and completed M&As will keep strengthening the business. Also, business diversification and cost management are tailwinds. Moreover, with strong liquidity, the company carries a low credit risk.

Yet, legal issues remain a headwind. In addition, high dependence on overseas revenues and volatile client-activity might impede Goldman's top-line growth.

(You can read the full research report on Goldman Sachs here >>>)

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include The Boeing Company and Automatic Data Processing, Inc.

