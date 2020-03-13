The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: BABA, RHHBY, INTC, TSN and CNQ

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – March 13, 2020 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include Alibaba Group BABA, Roche Holding RHHBY, Intel INTC, Tyson Foods TSN and Canadian Natural Resources CNQ.

Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for Alibaba, Roche and Intel

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 12 major stocks, including Alibaba Group, Roche Holding and Intel. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Alibaba’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Internet Commerce industry over the past six months (+5.1% vs. -0.2%). The Zacks analyst believes that Alibaba’s higher costs associated with new initiatives remain a major concern. Also, uncertain economy and macro headwinds in China are major concerns.

In addition, rising competition from e-commerce players poses a risk. However, the steady improvement in core commerce and strong cloud business remain positives. The company continues to benefit from strong growth in metrics. Further, Alibaba’s strengthening cloud business with its expanding customer base continues to drive its performance.

Its New Retail strategy is also gaining momentum. This is aiding growth in Tmall Import, Hema fresh food grocery business and Intime Department Stores.

(You can read the full research report on Alibaba here >>> )

Shares of Roche have gained +7.8% over the past year against the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry’s fall of -3.2%. The Zacks analyst believes that Roche’s performance has been impressive, propelled by solid sales of new drugs.

Strong growth of Ocrevus, Perjeta, Tecentriq and Hemlibra countered biosimilar competition for Herceptin, MabThera and Avastin. Particularly, MS drug Ocrevus witnessed strong growth on increased demand. Roche’s dominant position in the breast cancer space continues to boost performance on label expansion of drugs. Also, label expansion of blockbuster immune-oncology drug Tecentriq into additional indications is a positive.

The recent Spark acquisition will boost Roche’s presence in the gene therapy space as well. However, most of the legacy drugs are facing biosimilar competition. Additionally, pipeline setbacks are concerns as well.

(You can read the full research report on Roche here >>> )

Intel’s shares have lost -16.2% over the past three months against the Zacks General Semiconductor industry’s fall of -6.6%. The Zacks analyst believes that Intel is benefiting from strong data-centric growth. Robust mix of high-performance 2nd-Gen Xeon Scalable processors and solid demand from Cloud service providers is expected to drive near-term growth.

The company is also making advancements in the IoT space, courtesy of product introductions and tie ups. Moreover, Intel is witnessing strong momentum for its first 10-nanometer (nm) mobile CPU. The company is planning nine product releases on 10 nm this year.

Further, it is adding 25% wafer capacity across its 14 nm and 10 nm nodes in 2020. Nevertheless, declining PC total addressable market, higher expenses pertaining to 10-nm ramp up and constrained supply amid coronavirus outbreak in China remain concerns.

(You can read the full research report on Intel here >>> )

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Tyson Foods and Canadian Natural Resources.

The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All

Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.

See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>

Join us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/home.php#/pages/Zacks-Investment-Research/57553657748?ref=ts

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

http://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit http://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.