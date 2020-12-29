The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: BABA, DHR, UPS, AXP and MAR

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – December 29, 2020 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. BABA, Danaher Corp. DHR, United Parcel Service, Inc. UPS, American Express Company AXP and Marriott International, Inc. MAR.

Here are highlights from Monday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for Alibaba, Danaher and UPS

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Danaher Corp. and United Parcel Service, Inc. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Alibaba shares have underperformed the Zacks Internet – Commerce industry in the past one-year period (+4.2% vs. +56.8%). The Zacks analyst believes that COVID-19 related economic uncertainties and macro headwinds in China are major concerns for the company. In addition, rising competition from e-commerce players poses a risk.

However, the company continues to do well in core commerce and strong cloud business. Its New Retail strategy is also gaining momentum. This is aiding growth in Tmall Import, Hema fresh food grocery business and Intime Department Stores. However, higher costs associated with new initiatives remain a major concern.

(You can read the full research report on Alibaba here >>>)

Danaher shares have outperformed the Zacks Diversified Operations industry in the year-to-date period (+44.3% vs. +12.3%). The Zacks analyst believes that, in the quarters ahead, the company is poised to benefit from Danaher Business System (“DBS”), policy of rewarding shareholders through dividend payments, investment in product innovation and inorganic activities (acquisitions and divestments).

For fourth-quarter 2020, it anticipates core revenues to grow in low-double digits. Growth opportunities within the Life Sciences and Diagnostics segments will be beneficial for top-line performance.

(You can read the full research report on Danaher here >>>)

Shares of United Parcel Service have increased +47.9% over the past year against the Zacks Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry’s gain of +67.1%. The Zacks analyst believes that UPS is benefiting from a significant increase in home deliveries amid the prevalent coronavirus pandemic.

Notably, the need for door-to-door delivery of essentials during this crisis is rising. Owing to the surge in residential delivery volumes, UPS performed impressively in each of the three quarters of 2020. With the pandemic not subsiding, e-commerce demand is likely to continue soaring in the near term.

Moreover, we are encouraged by UPS' solid free cash flow. Focus on aiding the distribution efforts of the coronavirus vaccine when it becomes commercially available also bodes well. However, the third-quarter decline in adjusted operating profit in the U.S. Domestic Package unit is concerning.

(You can read the full research report on United Parcel Service here >>>)

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include American Express Company and Marriott International, Inc.

Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that have beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.4% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

See these time-sensitive tickers now >>

Join us on Facbook: http://www.facebook.com/home.php#/pages/Zacks-Investment-Research/57553657748?ref=ts

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

http://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit http://www.zacks.com/performancefor information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Marriott International, Inc. (MAR): Free Stock Analysis Report



American Express Company (AXP): Free Stock Analysis Report



United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS): Free Stock Analysis Report



Danaher Corporation (DHR): Free Stock Analysis Report



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.