The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: AT&T, SAP SE, Advanced Micro Devices, Snap and Capital One Financial

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – May 20, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: AT&T Inc. T, SAP SE SAP, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD, Snap Inc. SNAP and Capital One Financial Corporation COF.

Here are highlights from Wednesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for AT&T, SAP and AMD

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including AT&T, SAP SE, and Advanced Micro Devices. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Shares of AT&T broadly tracked the market this year, but have lost ground meaningfully following the recent announcement to spin off its media assets and merge them with the complementary assets of Discovery.

The Zacks analyst believes that the transaction will enable the company to focus on core operations, reduce huge debt burden and unlock value by monetizing assets in order to augment its network infrastructure throughout the country. The company expects this holistic growth policy to add significant customer value and generate healthy ROI across the business.

AT&T has also unveiled a comprehensive 5G strategy and reaffirmed its guidance for 2021. However, the company is facing a steady decline in linear TV subscribers, legacy services and wireline division. As it tries to woo customers with discounts and freebies, margins tend to fall. Spectrum crisis in a saturated wireless market and continued cord-cutting remain major headwinds.

(You can read the full research report on AT&T here >>>)

Shares of SAP have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Software industry in the last three-month period (+9.7% vs. +2.9%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company is benefiting from robust uptake of S/4HANA, and SuccessFactors Employee Central solutions. Momentum witnessed by Ariba and Fieldglass solutions is also noteworthy.

SAP's alliances with IBM, Microsoft, Accenture and Verizon favor business prospects. Solid demand for e-commerce, digital supply chain and other cloud platform solutions, augurs well over the longer haul. SAP's performance is also likely to gain from healthy contribution from Sapphire Ventures.

However, soft uptake of software licenses and support offerings remains a headwind. Further, reduction in business travel due to pandemic are anticipated to impact Concur-related revenues, at least in the near term. Besides, rise in investments to enhance cloud-based offerings are likely to weigh on margins.

(You can read the full research report on SAP here >>>)

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices have gained +32.0% in the past one-year period against the Zacks Electronics – Semiconductors industry’s gain of +52.5%. Although shares of AMD have underperformed the industry over the past year, the Zacks analyst believes that growing clout of 7 nanometer (nm) products in the data center vertical, driven by work-from-home and online learning trends, is a key catalyst.

AMD is benefiting from sales of its Ryzen and EPYC server processors, courtesy of increasing proliferation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) in industries like cloud gaming and supercomputing domain. Further, the Xilinx acquisition is anticipated to boost AMD's data center business.

Moreover, alliances with Amazon, Microsoft, Baidu and JD.com augment business prospects. Nevertheless, increasing investments on product development amid intense competition from NVIDIA and Intel are likely to dent margins at least in the near term.

(You can read the full research report on Advanced Micro Devices here >>>)

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Snap and Capital One Financial.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



AT&T Inc. (T): Free Stock Analysis Report



Capital One Financial Corporation (COF): Free Stock Analysis Report



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD): Free Stock Analysis Report



SAP SE (SAP): Free Stock Analysis Report



Snap Inc. (SNAP): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.