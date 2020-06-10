The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: AT&T, Disney, PepsiCo, American Express and Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – June 10, 2020 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: AT&T T, Disney DIS, PepsiCo PEP, American Express AXP and Bayer Aktiengesellschaft BAYRY.

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for AT&T, Disney and PepsiCo

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including AT&T, Disney and PepsiCo. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

AT&T’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Wireless National industry over the past year (+4% vs. +7.4%), but the Zacks analyst sees the company as well positioned to benefit from streaming services like AT&T TV and HBO Max. The company is committed to three-year financial framework with sustained investments and debt-reduction efforts.

AT&T is witnessing a steady decline in linear TV subscribers and legacy services. Its wireline division is also facing loss in access line due to competitive pressure from VoIP service providers. As it tries to woo customers with discounts, freebies and cash credits, margins tend to fall. The company cancelled its stock buyback program due to the severity of the virus outbreak and withdrew guidance.

AT&T intends to deploy a standards-based, nationwide mobile 5G network in 2020 to spur growth. The company expects to gain a competitive edge through edge computing services that offers the flexibility to better manage data traffic.

Shares of Disney have lost -12.8% over the past six months against the Zacks Media Conglomerates industry’s fall of -13%. The Zacks analyst believes that Disney will benefit from the growing popularity of Disney+ owing to a strong content portfolio and a cheaper bundle offering.

The company also reshuffled its upcoming movie release dates with Mulan, now set to open on Jul 24 followed by Jungle Cruise on Jul 30. The opening of the Shanghai Disneyland theme park is a positive. Moreover, resumption of NBA at Walt Disney World in Florida during July is a key catalyst.

However, Disney’s businesses are affected by the coronavirus outbreak. The company closed its domestic parks and hotels indefinitely, suspended cruise lines, halted film and TV productions and shuttered retail stores in mid-March. This is expected to hurt its top line in the near term. Moreover, a leveraged balance sheet is a headwind.

PepsiCo’s shares have lost -1.4% over the past three months against the Zacks Soft Drinks Beverages industry’s fall of -4%. The Zacks analyst believes that the company will have ample flexibility to meet the investment needs of its business and return cash to shareholders.

The company’s top and bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fifth straight quarter in first-quarter 2020. Results gained from its strong portfolio of brands, a responsive supply chain and flexible go-to-market systems, which helped maintain continued supplies amid the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the company withdrew its view for 2020 citing uncertainties across its geographies, retail channels and consumer behaviors due to the coronavirus outbreak. It predicts organic revenues to decline at a low single-digit rate in the second quarter. Also, adverse currency rates are likely to hurt results in 2020.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include American Express and Bayer Aktiengesellschaft.

