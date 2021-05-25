The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Applied Industrial Technologies, Caterpillar, Deere, TrueBlue and Brink's Company

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – May 25, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. AIT, Caterpillar Inc. CAT, Deere & Company DE, TrueBlue, Inc. TBI and The Brink's Company BCO.

Here are highlights from Monday’s Analyst Blog:

5 Stocks to Buy on Record-High Growth in US Business Activity

Reopening of the U.S. economy from the coronavirus-led curbs helped factory and service activities to accelerate at an unparalleled pace in the month of May. At the same time, more Americans getting vaccinated and financial relief provided by the government in recent times drove pent-up demand for services and goods.

No doubt, supply-side constraints and work backlog are on the rise as manufacturers struggle to acquire raw materials and labor, eventually leading to an uptick in the cost of businesses. But still, strong client demand helped manufacturers bear the mounting cost pressure this month.

As a result, the IHS Markit Flash Manufacturing PMI came in at 61.5 for May versus 60.5 in April, touching the highest level since 2007, as mentioned in thestreet article. U.S. factory activity, in fact, saw noteworthy growth in May on the back of a record increase in new orders.

Coming to the service side of the economy, the IHS Markit's flash U.S. Services Business Activity Index came in at 70.1 for May, up from April’s reading of 64.7 and also marked a record high, citing a Morningstar article. Needless to say, service providers made the most of strong client demand as consumers continue to be confident about their well-being.

The Morningstar article further said that IHS Markit’s US Composite Output Index was 68.1 in May versus 63.5 in the previous month. May’s composite reading easily surpassed economists’ expectations and April’s earlier record high, the IHS Markit added.

Chief business economist at IHS Markit, Chris Williamson, in the meanwhile, said that “the U.S. economy saw a spectacular acceleration of growth in May, the rate of expansion of business activity soaring well above anything previously recorded in recent history as the economy continued to reopen from Covid-19 restrictions,” as quoted in the Morningstar article.

He added “the service sector saw an especially impressive surge in growth, beating all prior records by a wide margin, accompanied by another solid expansion of manufacturing output,” as cited in thestreet article.

Thus, it can be safely concluded that both manufacturing and service side activity have regained steam after the difficulties witnessed last year. Hence, investing in sound stocks from the aforementioned areas seems judicious at the moment.

We have selected such stocks that currently flaunt a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and a VGM Score of A or B. Here V stands for Value, G for Growth and M for Momentum and the score is a weighted combination of these three metrics. Such a score allows you to eliminate the negative aspects of stocks and select winners.

Applied Industrial Technologies is a distributor of value-added industrial products. The company currently has a Zacks Rank #2 and a VGM Score of A. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has moved up nearly 12% over the past 60 days. The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 15.2%.

Caterpillar is the largest global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment. The company currently has a Zacks Rank #2 and a VGM Score of B. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has moved up 19.7% over the past 60 days. The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 47.3%.

Deere is the world’s largest producer of agricultural equipment and manufacturing agricultural machinery since 1837 under the iconic John Deere brand. The company currently has a Zacks Rank #2 and a VGM Score of B. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has moved up 0.1% over the past 60 days. The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 84.2%.

TrueBlue is a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions, helping clients improve growth and performance by providing staffing, workforce management, and recruitment process outsourcing solutions. The company currently has a Zacks Rank #1 and a VGM Score of A. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has moved up 17.4% over the past 60 days.

The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 197.7%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America. The company currently has a Zacks Rank #2 and a VGM Score of A. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has moved up 6% over the past 60 days. The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 31.4%.

