The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Apple, Verizon Communications, PayPal, BP and General Electric

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – June 2, 2020 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Apple AAPL, Verizon Communications VZ, PayPal PYPL, BP p.l.c. BP and General Electric GE.

Here are highlights from Monday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for Apple, Verizon and PayPal

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Apple, Verizon Communications and PayPal. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Apple’s shares have outperformed the S&P 500 over the past year (+83.5% vs. +11.1%), with the the Zacks analyst expecting the outperformance continuing on the back of momentum in in the iPhone maker's Services segment, driven by strong App Store sales and the robust adoption of Apple Music and Apple Pay.

Non-iPhone devices, particularly Apple Watch and AirPod, are other notable drivers in the long haul. However, iPhone sales are expected to remain bleak in the near term due to the negative impact of the coronavirus. In fact, the company expects iPhone and Wearables business revenues for the fiscal second quarter to be worse on a year-over-year basis than the fiscal first quarter.

On the contrary, iPad and Mac revenues are expected to improve but lower economic activity will hurt AppleCare and advertising businesses. The company didn’t provide any guidance due to the pandemic-triggered uncertainty.

Shares of Verizon have lost -4.3% over the past six months against the Zacks Wireless National industry’s fall of -7.1%. The Zacks analyst believes that focus on online content delivery, mobile video and online advertising will likely stoke future growth.

Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network build up is likely to foster 5G roll out. It is also changing revenue mix toward newer growth services like cloud, security and professional services. However, Verizon continues to struggle in a competitive U.S. wireless market with muted demand and tweaked 2020 guidance amid the coronavirus-led turmoil.

The company's wireline division is struggling with losses in access lines due to competitive pressure from VoIP service providers. In addition, Verizon is spending heavily on promotion and lucrative discounts to woo customers, which further erodes profitability.

PayPal’s shares have gained +37.4% over the past three months against the Zacks Internet Software industry’s rise of +22.2%. The Zacks analyst believes that PayPal’s portfolio strength remains its key catalyst. Venmo’s improving monetization efforts and rising adoption rate across various platforms are aiding the total active accounts.

Further, robust mobile checkout services of One Touch are contributing to the company’s total payment volume growth. Furthermore, growing momentum of PayPal’s core peer to peer and merchant services is aiding in acceleration of payment volume. Additionally, improving trend in the company’s activation rate is a positive.

Also, benefits from Honey buyout are tailwinds. However, uncertainties induced by coronavirus pandemic remains a major headwind. Further, increasing credit loss reserves owing to macroeconomic projections on account of coronavirus is a serious matter of concern.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include BP p.l.c. and General Electric.

Zacks’ Single Best Pick to Double

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each picked their favorite to gain +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This young company’s gigantic growth was hidden by low-volume trading, then cut short by the coronavirus. But its digital products stand out in a region where the internet economy has tripled since 2015 and looks to triple again by 2025.

Its stock price is already starting to resume its upward arc. The sky’s the limit! And the earlier you get in, the greater your potential gain.

Click Here, See It Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

http://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit http://www.zacks.com/performancefor information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.